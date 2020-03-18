Agnes Bricker

Agnes E. Winston Bricker, age 74, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away at her home Saturday, March 7, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dee and Allie Smith; and a sister, Jean Nuzum.

Agnes is survived by her husband, Richard L. Bricker; son, James D. Winston, of Roanoke, Virginia; daughter, Eugenia Winston Blair, of Summersville, South Carolina; grandson, Daniel Winston Reynolds, of Summersville, South Carolina; brother, John Smith; and sister, Sherry Cassel.

It was her request to be cremated.

There will be no service.