J. G. Tilton built the Pocahontas County Opera House in 1910, and 109 years later, on October 17, 2019, Tilton’s grandson, Tom Tilton, was in Marlinton and attended the Kathy Mattea concert. Tilton is pictured here with Mattea. The history of the building’s construction speaks of the “large stage and wraparound balcony,” and both remain intact today. Photo courtesy of B. Kusic

