AN AMAZING 127 Model A Fords pulled into Cass Scenic Railroad State Park last Tuesday as part of the 2019 MARC National Tour. During the stopover, the car owners rode the train to Whitaker Station, shopped at the Company Store, and enjoyed a historical tour of Cass. The cars filled the lower and upper parking lots and created a picture perfect scene with the train and store in the background. Cass interim Superintendent Marshall Markley said it best saying the cars and trains are similar, in that they are “operating far beyond what the manufacturers ever intended.” Photo courtesy of Marshall Markley

Inco-Check