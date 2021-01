January 13 was a banner day at Point of View Farm at Beard. Black bear Rose welcomed her fourth litter of cubs and, to celebrate, she had four cubs – two males and two females. Rose began her life at Point of View 11 years ago, where, as a motherless cub, she was raised by wildlife rehabilitator Joel Rosenthal. Rose returns every winter to her custom-made den/maternity ward, where she and her offspring bring joy not only to Rosenthal, but to thousands of people around the world via Facebook.