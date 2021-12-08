<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/12\/DSC_0706.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="385" class="aligncenter size-full wp-image-84323" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/12\/DSC_0714.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="370" class="aligncenter size-full wp-image-84324" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/12\/1.-USFS.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="397" class="aligncenter size-full wp-image-84337" \/>\r\n\r\nThere was a pre-pandemic atmosphere in Marlinton Friday night for the annual Christmas Parade. Hundreds of people lined the streets to view the floats, hear the music and see Santa. Mitchell Chevrolet graciously stepped up to support the community again by providing generous prize money for first, second and third place winners in the parade. Taking home the glory and the cash were first place, Pocahontas Day Report, above; second place, Pocahontas County Sheriff\u2019s Department, above right; and third place, U. S. Forest Service. L.D. Bennett photos\r\n
