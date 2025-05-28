Laura Dean Bennett

Staff Writer

For several years now, Huntersville Historic Traditions has held what they refer to as Education Days – days devoted to educating the public, particularly our young people, about Huntersville’s place in the history of Pocahontas County.

The event is sponsored by the Cal Price Enrichment Series and hosted by HHT volunteers.

Twice a year, in spring and fall, HHT president Tim Wade meets busloads of students as they arrive in Huntersville to begin their tour of the historic sites of what was once the first settlement in Pocahontas County.

HHT volunteers – history buffs with knowledge of Huntersville’s history – are stationed at each of Huntersville’s historic sites. They speak to the students and members of the public, answer questions and try to make history come alive.

This year, the spring tour brought 55 fifth graders from Hillsboro Elementary, Marlinton Elementary and Green Bank Elementary together for a walking tour of Huntersville, the first county seat of Pocahontas County.

“We’re really glad to be able to do this,” Wade said. “This is what we’re all about – bringing the kids here to learn about our history.”

HHT may be best known for its popular annual festival, Huntersville Traditions Days, which welcomes the public to Huntersville to experience a bit of what life was like on Virginia’s wild frontier.

Through authentic demonstrations of frontier skills, food, crafts and music, the festival brings together visitors – young and old – to have a lot of fun learning a little about life back in “the old days.”

Huntersville Traditions Days has proven to be a brilliant way to do that. It’s continued to grow and expand because, apparently, there’s quite an appetite for history.

The primary mission of HHT, since its formation in 2007, is to educate the public about the history of Huntersville and Pocahontas County.

“These Education Days are my favorite thing,” Wade explained. “They let us focus on passing down the history to our school students. It’s a field trip for the kids – but the public is always welcome to attend.”

HHT is a not-for-profit organization, formed in 2007 to preserve, promote and educate about Huntersville history.

They have accomplished a lot since 2007. Countless hours of work by countless volunteers have gone into acquiring, refurbishing and maintaining the historical sites of Huntersville.

Education Days includes tours of the old Huntersville Schoolhouse, the Mary Jo Fisher Historical Museum, the first Pocahontas County jail, and the grave of John Bradshaw, who was an Indian “spy, “Revolutionary War soldier and the first settler of Huntersville.

This year, the newly reconstructed County Clerk’s Office – the last remaining piece of the county’s original courthouse – has just recently been added to the tour.

In addition to Wade, on hand to explain the historic sites and relate Huntersville history to the students were HHT volunteers Terry Carr, Joy Mullins, Debbie Rapp, Jim Buzzard, Brenda Harmon, Kathy Henry and Philippe Willis.

Huntersville Traditions Days Festival is held each year, on the first Friday and Saturday of October, to showcase old time music, living history demonstrations and old Appalachian traditions.

Any history buffs interested in volunteering with HHT, and any demonstrators or vendors interested in participating in Huntersville Traditions Days is encouraged to contact Tim Wade at 304-799-6468.