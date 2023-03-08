Pocahontas County Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Michael O’Brien provided the following report of calls received by the 911 Center during the month of February.

The 842 calls were as follows:

Nature of Call/Total Calls Received

911 ABD, Open, Hangup – 47

Abandoned vehicle – 1

Accidental dial – 9

Law – Animal Control – 17

Assist other agency – 4

Auto accident – 11

Law – Breaking and entering – 5

Law – BOLO – 2

Fire – Brush – 4

Child neglect/abuse – 1

Law – Citizen assist/non-emergency – 18

EMS – Citizens assist – 12

Controlled burn – 2

Destruction of property – 1

DNR – Violation complaint – 1

DOA/unattended death – 5

Law – Domestic – 10

Law – Drug complaint – 3

DVP Violation – 1

Fire – Alarm in elevator – 198

Alarm – Fire – 17

Fire – Other – 11

Law – Fraud – 2

Law – General alarm – 21

Fire – Hazmat incident – 1

Highway traffic hazard – 12

Information/notice – 27

Law – Criminal investigation – 4

Theft of property – 5

Law – General complaint – 54

EMS – Medical – 102

Fire – Medical alarm – 15

Law – Mental hygiene – 2

Law – Paper service – 11

EMS – Patient transfer – 57

Fire – Secure landing zone – 14

EMS – Standby – 4

Theft of vehicle – 3

Fire – Structure – 9

Fire – Suspicious odor – 4

System test – 11

Law – Traffic complaint – 2

Law – Traffic stop – 16

Transferred to other agency – 3

Law – Transport person – 2

EMS – Trauma – 49

Law – Trespassing – 5

Fire – Vehicle – 1

Law – Warrant service – 1

Law – Welfare check – 9

DNR – Wildlife management – 3

Reckless driver complaint – 3