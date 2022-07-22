Doris “Dotty” S. Hiner Mitchell, 91, of Marlinton, passed away Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at her home after a brief illness.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 29, 2022, at Marlinton United Methodist Church. Those wishing to visit with the family members prior to the service may do so in the overflow area of the church sanctuary from noon until time of service.

If desired, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dotty’s name to Marlinton United Methodist Church, Marlinton, West Virginia, 24954 or WV Caring, 169 Diamond Street, Elkins, WV 26241.

