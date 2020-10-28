109 Years Ago

Thursday, October 29, 1911

A typical old time “circuit rider” died recently in Alabama, a man whose godly, unselfish life will long be remembered. Many were the eccentricities of this rugged old man, and many anecdotes are current among the Methodist ministers of the state concerning him.

He was noted for two things – his denunciation of sin in no uncertain tones, and the familiarity with which he addressed the Lord in prayer.

On one occasion, he had been preaching in a log meeting house in the pine woods of north Alabama. There were several young fellows on hand who had been celebrating by patronizing a still hard by. After a long, fiery sermon the preacher made a call for mourners, and soon the rude altar was filled mostly by the aforementioned young fellows.

The old man looked them over for a moment, and with keen intuition felt that it was a “lark” on the boys’ parts, but he knelt to pray. “O, Lord,” he began, “here’s a crowd of young fellows kneeling round your altar. They’ve been cussin’ and swearin’ and drinkin’ and spendin’ their time in riotous livin’, but they’ve come up here seemingly penitent.

“They look like penitents, Lord, and I hope they are. They weep like penitents, Lord, and I hope you’ll forgive them if they are, but, O, Lord, I declare they don’t smell like penitents.” – Ex.

– – –

L. O. Simmons, foreman of this office, received today a pen of twelve pullets and two cockerels of very fancy prize winning Barred Plymouth Rock chickens from a well-known poultry breeder and fancier of Louisville, Ky. They are remarkable fine birds and cost per head about what one would expect to receive for a good sheep. Mr. Simmons is well equipped with incubators and brooders and expects to be able to supply a growing demand for extra fine thoroughbred chicks and eggs next season.

– – –

John Thompson, of Durbin, woods boss for the H. J. Wilmoth Lumber Company, was killed by the through freight near Boyer Siding, last Thursday night. He had been drinking, and it is thought he had laid down with the rail for a pillow and his head was cut off. The unfortunate man was about fifty years old and is survived by his wife and two children.

– – –

W. L. Ervin returned Saturday from Elkins, where he had assisted as a witness and otherwise in the prosecution of the Elkins Brewery Company, for the manufacture and sale of so called “temperance beer.” After the case had gone to the jury, the Company confessed to 197 indictments. Mr. Ervin was complimented by the prosecuting attorney for his effective assistance.

Frost

J. A. Patterson moved his family to Greenbank last Thursday. We are sorry to see them leave.

Mr. and Mrs. R. T. Payne, of Warm Springs, spent a few days with their daughter, Mrs. W. J. Pritchard, returning home Monday.

Bradford Sharp visited his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Gilmer Sharp, last week.

Jacob B. Simmons and Miss Birdie M. McClure were quietly united in marriage at the parsonage of M. E. Church South October 25, 1911, The Rev. A. M. Cackley, D. D. performed the ceremony. The groom is a son of Joseph Simmons near Watoga, and is a prosperous young farmer, highly esteemed in the community. The bride is a daughter of the late Mr. McClure, of the same neighborhood, and is an attractive and excellent young lady. Their many friends predict for them much happiness in their future life.

WANLESS

The protracted meeting at McLaughlin church is still in progress. There have been several conversions.

Corn husking and potato digging is the order of the day. H. L. Kesler has the brag crop of potatoes, having dug forty-five bushels from a small patch of ground. Sixteen of the best of these potatoes filled a half bushel. Some of them weighed over 2 1/2 pounds each. These are a new potato that does not blight, and made their growth mostly after the wet weather set in.

A.V. Miller bought the Buzzard mill and is ready to do business.

The new road to Cass is almost impassable. The water runs from end to end, what does not stay in the holes in the road. We need some changes and permanent road work done. We have the money and the men, and why does the county court not put it to use or see that their supervisors do.

ARBOVALE

Corn husking and digging potatoes is the order of the day.

The apple crop is good; some farmers have gathered 300 or 400 bushels of winter apples.

The late rains have made the grass fine for fall pasture, and the farmers think there will be plenty of hay.

L. D. Woddell had a well drilled last week.

Sandy Patterson has moved to our town, and is preparing to make some improvements on his mill soon.

School opened at Greenbank last Monday. Misses Anna Conrad, Stella Brown and Flora Gillispie, of this place are attending.

William Malcomb is building a fine dwelling house for Willis Gum, near Wesley Chapel.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Gray Woods, of Frost, a son.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Ike Meadows, at the section house, at Buckeye, a son.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Calvin W. Price, Sunday, October 22, 1911, a son.