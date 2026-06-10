Thursday, June 10, 1926

Geo. W. Ginger, of Huntersville, is in the Marlinton Hospital recovering from severe injuries received Thursday night when he was run into by an automobile driven by Harry Cochran.

Mr. Ginger was approaching his home on horseback. As he reached his gate, he turned his horse across the road in front of the automobile. The horse was knocked over and was so badly hurt that it had to be killed. Mr. Ginger was hurt by the horse falling on him, a broken shoulder is his main injury. Mr. Ginger is deaf and did not hear the approaching automobile

– – –

Well, our ineffectual spring is over. Summer has come.

The current year had the distinction of furnishing a spring without a single hot day.

It was a cold and killing spring in which the dogwood and the oak made their bows together, and winter lingered in the lap of spring. The freezing vexes him a space, but all this coldest of cold springs, he kept a keen untroubled face and held on to his winter things.

– – –

Last Sunday, after doing my duty by listening attentively to a splendid sermon, I went down to the Swago country to hunt for the chat, and I did not find any. But I did come home with some treasure in the shape of Indian relics.

I stopped at Wayne Jackson’s who lives up the main branch above the upper church. Last year, I stopped in there for shelter in a rainstorm and for a chat with the folks. They let me have a lot of Indian arrowheads at that time. The other day, I went back to see about the Indian things, for I had drawn a blank so far as the strange birds were concerned. About the only difference I noted was that little Clara had attained the age of 20 months and has taken charge of the place.

This is a recent homestead on the part of the pale faces, but it is at the same time an old Indian homestead. We all went out in the garden and picked up a number of arrowheads and knives… I think it is a great stunt to be able to say to a visitor, who says that he never found an arrowhead, to say come on that I will find him one. That is the case down at Wayne Jackson’s…

And while Mr. and Mrs. Jackson handed me all of these relics of a vanished race, little Clara toddled to the wood pile and presented me with a nice stick of stove wood, which I appreciated very much…

HILLSBORO FINALS

The 16th annual commencement exercises of the Hillsboro High School were completed Monday night. The commencement address was by Judge W. H. Landes, of Staunton. He is a former principal of the old Academy. He made a great speech.

The graduating class of 1926 numbers 15. They are Alexander McLaughlin, Alfred McNeel, Carl Morrison, Wilbur Moore, Frances Stillwell, Dorothy McNeel, Rachel Irvine, Lacy Edgar Beard, Martha McNeel, Dorothy Newman, Anna Hull, Larena Warren, Mary Martha Beard, Anna Belle Clark, Margaret McNulty.

On Monday morning, the eighth-grade graduates of the Little Levels District were presented their certificates with all proper ceremony. The address was made by Hon. Frank R. Hill. It was a most interesting and instructive speech. He dealt largely with the history of the development of the educational institutions of the Hillsboro community. A community dinner was served Monday noon at the Presbyterian Church. Scores of people who had attended school at Hillsboro attended exercises and partook of the unstinted hospitality of the Levels people.

VITAL STATISTICS

Charleston – There were 28,158 more births than deaths reported in West Virginia in 1925 and 632 more than in 1924, according to the Division of Vital Statistics of the State Department of Health. There were recorded 45,312 births for 1925 and 17,153 deaths of all ages. Of the total deaths, 9,510 were males and 7,643 were females, the difference, authorities say, is probably due to the number of men killed in mines and other industries.

Outstanding figures noted on the report are those which show that 3,614 of the deaths for the year occurred in children under one year of age, a fact which is proof that the infant mortality of the state is much too high. There were also 5,008 deaths in children under five years of age…

Another interesting feature of the report is the ages of the oldest and youngest mothers in the state. Last year, the oldest one was 55, while the oldest one for the preceding year was 53. The youngest one recorded last year was 12 and the youngest for 1924 was 13. The largest family reported in 1924 had 22 children, while the largest family in 1925 listed 21.

DIED

Willis Price McComb died at his home on Cummings Creek, June 2, 1926. His age was 65 years, having been born March 14, 1861. Funeral service was conducted from the Huntersville Presbyterian Church, and his body was buried in the Huntersville cemetery.

Willis Price McComb was the fourth child of Price McComb and Eliza Moore McComb. He was married to Caroline A. Cochran. She and their children, Mrs. Birdie A. Dilley and Alfred H. McComb, survive. A son, James G. McComb died March 1, 1916.