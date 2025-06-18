Thursday, June 18, 1925

A meeting of the stockholders of the Farmers and Merchants Bank of Marlinton was held Tuesday afternoon for the purpose of perfecting the organization. The following were elected officers: President, E. P. Shaffer; Vice President, D. W. Dever; Directors, Judge S. H. Sharp, C. J. Richardson, F. M. Sydnor, H. Kelmenson, Isaac Barlow, M. S. Wilson, and Luther Sharp. The new bank has a capital stock of $25,000 with an equal amount of surplus. The bank will occupy a room in the Marlin-Sewell Hotel Building on Main Street. It is expected to open for business about August 1st.

– – –

The luncheon club in this town is called the Kiwanis and it meets every week and solemnly eats its lunch at seven o’clock in the evening. There is always good grub and singing and speaking. It is a kind of a banquet. The motto of the organization is “We build.” To build! That has been called the noblest of arts. So far, we have not built anything, but we are still able to sit up and take nourishment. He also serves who only stood and ate.

The banquet that I first remember was not writ in water. It presupposed an authorized drunk. In those days the password was: “What will you have?” It meant what will you have to drink in the way of alcohol.

Then came the long dry spell. It was a question whether the banquet would survive. Could the human mind stand to listen to bunk without fortifying itself with a strong stimulant?

It found that it could…

APPLICATION FOR PARDON

Notice is hereby given that on or about the 25th day of June 1925, an application will be filed with A. G. Jenkins, Pardon Attorney, Charleston, W. Va., for the pardon of Sam Kline, convicted of the crime of moonshining, at the October term, 1924, of the Circuit Court of Pocahontas County, and sentenced to imprisonment in the West Virginia Penitentiary for the period of two years.

TOWN TEACHERS

The Board of Education of Edray District has employed the following teachers:

Edray District High School: G. D. McNeill, Principal; Mr. Travis, Mrs. Paul Overholt, Miss Lizenby, Miss Ault, Miss Mildred Yeager, Miss Prescilla Coll-ins, Miss Mary Eskridge, Eric Clutter.

Marlinton Graded School: Grant Smith, Principal; Miss Elsie Adkison, Beulah Moore, Mrs. Helen Byers, Elizabeth McNeill, Oleta Gay, Delpha Snedegar, Gary McLaughlin, Elizabeth Hill, Jewell Warwick, Pauline Smith, Blanche Patterson and Glenna McElwee.

GRANDMA BUZZARD’S CENTURY BIRTHDAY

The family of Mrs. Ellen Buzzard are aiming to hold a picnic in Cronin Buzzard’s sugar grove Wednesday, June 24, 1925, beginning at 10 o’clock. The occasion is the one hundredth anniversary of the birth of Mrs. Buzzard. … Mrs. Buzzard is the widow of the late Sampson Buzzard. She is the daughter of Caleb Knapp, who lived on Greenbrier River below the mouth of Clover Creek. Mrs. Buzzard is the mother of 11 children, the oldest being 82 years old. Her grandchildren number 82, great-grandchildren 246; and great-great-grandchildren 77. Among them are 12 sets of twins. Children, children’s children and grandchildren now number 405.

MARRIED

June 13, 1925, at the Methodist parsonage, Jonce Blankenship and Miss Leah Rose.

June 10, 1925, at the Methodist Parsonage at Seebert, Charles Marvin Hollandsworth and Miss Jemima Frances Morgan.

At the home of Harry L. Byers, in Marlinton, June 12, 1925, James Tucker Cook, of Waynesboro, Va., and Miss Dorothy Irvine, of Marlinton.

At Safety Harbor, Florida, June 1, 1925, Mr. Robert Jackson Knight and Miss Marguerite Memro Wooddell. The bride is a daughter of Mr. and Mrs. G. P. Wooddell.

At the home of Dick Phillips near Beard, June 14, 1925, his son, Henry W. Phillips was united in marriage with Miss Nettie Miller, also of Beard.

DIED

Mrs. Virginia Beard, aged 76, passed away May 30, 1925, after much suffering and a protracted period of ill health. Before her marriage, she was Miss Virginia Gill-ian and was born near Frankford. She was married to Wallace W. Beard April 11, 1882, and ever afterwards made her home near Hillsboro and transferred her church membership to Oak Grove. She was faithful wife and a steadfast and loyal friend… At her own request the body was taken to Frankford and laid by the side of her father and mother. She leaves a husband feeble with the weight of years to mourn her irreparable loss.