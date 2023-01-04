Thursday, January 4, 1923

The old year faded away. It seemed to get away in a shorter time than usual. It does not seem long since we were all whistling to keep our courage up at the beginning of a year that tried men’s souls more than ordinary. The year of 1922 marked the low ebb of the reaction that set in after the war. The savings of the people seemed to be fed into markets to buy food. It looked like the country was being drained of money to go on with. It was not due to natural causes. The crops had been good and the health of the people and their ability to work was up to the average. But that frame of mind was there that causes hard times. The fear of the future called for cutting down expenditures. People did without luxuries. They wore their old clothes. They economized in shoes. They did without meat. They had been lectured and fussed with about waste until they mighty near ruined the country. But along about August things took a turn for the better and by the time the Christmas season was in full swing, they were spending money right and left and the prospects are good for a bountiful year, with work for everyone who wants work.

The signs now are that we have got our courage back and that we will go along pretty well for a while. The year was harder on the farmer than any other class. He had been handed a jolt that very near took his breath away, but he carried on. That is one good thing about the farming business, the momentum keeps them going over the break when the earth gives way beneath their feet…

The farmer has his home and his work. He has the benefit of living such a life as men are fitted to live. A life of outdoor employment and a shelter from the storm.

Compared to the stagnation that affected business just a year ago, it is not too much to say that we look forward to the new year with hope and confidence and we are ready to face the music, which means that we are ready to confront anything, any contingency, with boldness and address ourselves to all undertakings with courage.

COACHES

John S. Kellison, coach for Washington and Jefferson football team for the past season, is at home on the farm for a few months. He and Greasy Neal, another famous football expert and coach, have under consideration an offer from Columbia University to manage and coach their football team for the 1923 season.

OPENS TAN YARD

Edgar L. Smith has re-established an old time Pocahontas home industry in opening a tan yard at his farm near Seebert. He is a tanner by trade, as his ancestors were before him. His specialty is tanning hides for rugs – sheep and other hides. Mr. Smith says that so little care is taken with hides that few of them that come into his hands are fit to be made into rugs. The most of them are badly skinned, poorly kept and improperly salted and cured.

This writer is glad that Mr. Smith has a tan yard again, and hopes that he will have sufficient patronage to make it profitable.

BIRTH

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Grady King, of Seebert, a daughter, named Eunice Scott King.

DIED

Rev. Gratton Summers Weiford, son of James and Elizabeth Weiford was born near Frost June 14, 1856, and died at his home at Warwick December 14, 1922 aged 66 years and 6 months.

He was united in marriage with Rebecca Annie Dilley November 17, 1879. Of this union six sons and six daughters were born.

He was licensed to preach when about 19 years of age…

He owned a farm and was a merchant and Post Master at Warwick, where he resided for many years…

– – –

William W. Rider died at his home near Millpoint Tuesday, December 19, 1922… His body was laid to rest in the Ruckman graveyard. Mr. Rider is survived by his wife, three sons and three daughters…

– – –

Cora E. Carpenter, wife of J. E. Carpenter, born May 11, 1873, died December 31, 1922, age 49 years. Since the first of August Mrs. Carpenter had been in failing health… All that could be was done to save her life. She is survived by her husband and five children, Vida, Claude, Alma, Arlie and Arlon, all at home…

The funeral was conducted from the Baxter Church and the body was laid to rest in the Dunmore cemetery.

One life is absent from our home.