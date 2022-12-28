Thursday, December 28, 1922

Christmas Day in Pocahontas was warm, sunny and spring-like, with a temperature of 50 degrees. This was shade temperature. Tuesday was equally as warm and fine.

A large crowd attended the Christmas tree at the Methodist church Saturday and greatly enjoyed the exercises by the children. The Christmas service at the Presbyterian church was held on Sunday evening. So large was the attendance that the program had to be given twice. The service consisted of two pageants, “The Spirit of Christmas,” by the Primary Department, and the “Adoration of the Shepherds and Wise Men,” by other members of the school. It was pronounced about the finest thing of its kind ever attempted there.

Among the students home for the Christmas holidays are Misses Alice McClintic, Chambersburg, Rebecca Sydnor, Washington, Delpha Snedegar, Fairmont, Mildred Yeager, Huntington, Helen Barlow, Lewisburg, Alice Collins, Morgantown, Marie Smith, Elkins. Also the following young gentlemen, Craig Richardson, Roanoke, Dallas McKeever, Huntington, Hull and Arnaut Yeager, Guy Bambrick, Francis Harris and Sterl Wooddell, Concord, Raymond Gibson, Morgantown, Hubert Slavin, Claude Collins, Pittsburgh, Bruce Brown, Baltimore, St Louis, John Sharp, Lewisburg.

Floyd Ryder, of North Fork of Anthonys Creek, lost a hand putting off Christmas blasts with dynamite, and held one of them too long. He was brought to the Marlinton hospital on Monday night and it was found necessary to amputate his arm near the elbow. He was also injured about the face somewhat. Ryder is about 35 years old, married and has one child.

Guy, five year old child of Jerry Friel, of Sixty, lost two fingers on Christmas day. Two children were playing with an axe. Dr. N. R. Price was called and dressed the wounds.

ATTEMPTED HOLDUP

Someone attempted to hold up Floyd Brill at his garage on Monday night. As Mr. Brill was getting out of his car, a man unknown to him stuck a gun in his face. Mr. Brill grabbed the gun and struck the would-be robber in his face with his fist. He knocked him down and secured the gun. The man ran off toward the Marlinton Garage. Not a word was said, and Mr. Brill has no idea who the man was or what he wanted. The time was between eleven and twelve o’clock. From the marks on Mr. Brill’s knuckles, there is likely to be wounds on the man’s face. The gun is an able one, a 32 special Colt revolver.

FROST

Clyde Townsend was seriously kicked by a horse last week. He is some better at this writing.

Mrs. Sherman Gibson had the banner turkey in our neighborhood, it weighed 35 pounds. The 12 sold to A. A. Sharp weighed 190 pounds. It would be a good idea for prizes to be offered for the largest turkey, Frost section would win. Mrs. Gibson’s turkey brought $14.

Roland Sharp, who is attending Cass school, was down Saturday. He was accompanied by his school mates, Annie Frazee and Glenn Friel.

Mitchell Sharp is throwing rock and dirt into the air, he is blowing the hill off on the road to Highland, great improvement.

COLLINSVILLE

Collinsville is located at R. R. Curry’s place near Frost, and is made up of woods camps.

We have been grading the logging road for the Warn Lumber Co.

Friday was spreading day for the crews here – some of them went to their respective homes and some to see their best girls.

Clarence McLaughlin lost his Ford the other night and could not get back to camp – it was just a broken spark plug.

MARRIED

Henry Austin Wanless, of Cass, and Miss Mary A. Hill, of Hillsboro, December 23, 1922.

Renick H. Waugh, of Pennsylvania, and Miss Artie Marie Clark, of Stillwell, December 25, 1922.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. K. S. Dickson, of Trimble, Va., December 24, 1922, a daughter.

Born to Edward Boggs and wife, December 25, a daughter.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Charles J. Sharp, December 23, a son.