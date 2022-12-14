Thursday, December 14, 1922

Local weather observer S. L. Brown reports 10 clear days in the month of November, 13 partly cloudy and 7 cloudy days. The hottest was 66 degrees on the 1st and the coldest was 8 degrees on the 28th. The average temperature for the month was 36.5 degrees, the total rainfall was 1.1 inches. A half inch of snow.

– – –

Withrow McClintic, Grady Kidd and Glen Smith were at the International Stock Show at Chicago last week. Mr. McClintic reports the show as being bigger and better than ever in the cattle line, but fewer horses on exhibition than in former years.

– – –

Parkersburg – Four boys were arraigned in Circuit Court here on the charge of becoming noisy and throwing paper wads in the Summitt M. E. Church. After an all-day trial, the jury dismissed them.

– – –

Clarksburg – Arrested nearly a year after the alleged unlawful killing of a deer in Pocahontas county, Nate Alderson, of Marlinton, confessed and was fined $50 and costs before magistrate J. B. Smith, according to H. H. Cleaves, secretary of the State wild life league.

SCHOOLS

Report of Clover Lick Graded school third month ending December 4th: First and second grades: Hallie V. Barlow, teacher – Blanche Campbell, Helen Irvine, Virginia Irvine, Lucy Friel, Margaret Menefee, Frankie Mongole, John Friel, Willie Hardbarger, Leo Lindsay, James Menefee, Ralph Noonan and Raymond Swisher.

Third and fourth Grades: Lois L. Coyner, teacher – Robert Deputy, Herman Irvine, John Hardbarger, Ralph Lowe, Camerson Ware, Leonard Johnson, Edna Friel, Pearl Friel, Beata Johnson, Jean Mongole, Dora Noonan, Nina Swisher.

Upper Grades: Ruth Barnes, Helen Deputy, Lanie Comer, Ethel, Mildred and Pauline Cunningham, Mary and Mildred Campbell, Charles Miles, Donald Comer, Virgil Lindsay, Earl Lindsay, Ernest Harriger, Fred Lowe, Edwin Coyner, Vernon Ware, Charles Irvine and Roland Swisher.

– – –

Honor Roll for second month of Hosterman school, Bessie Workman, teacher – Delbert, Paul, Mae, Goldie and Mabel Collins, Herman and Earl Davidson, Harry, James and Mary Morgan, Wallace, Arlie, Erell and Daisy Varner, Gertrude Findly, Vola Moore, Hazel Ratliff, Blanche, Carrie, Hazel and Ruth Sutton.

– – –

Pupils who were not absent during the third month of the Jacox school: Bradford Grimes, teacher – Clyde Boggs, Hugh Hill, Dana Morrison, Marshall Hill, Ovid and Clifton Simmons, Johnnie Hill, Fred Snedegar, Lee Young, Estie Brown, Eva Brown, Ora Brown, Helen Curry, Ina Curry, Georgie Huffman, Nora and Pearl Long, Stella Morrison, Idella Simmons, Dee Sullivan

– – –

To date, Hot Lunch has become a permanent fixture in the following schools:

Hillsboro High and Graded – W. Vance, teacher.

Maple Grove – Mrs. R. F. Reager, teacher.

Buckeye Graded – Clara Palmer and Carrie Brown, teachers.

Minnehaha Springs – Mamie White and Margaret Sharp, teachers.

Douthards Creek – Ethel Correll.

Moore School – Enid Harper.

Buzzard School – Bessie Shinaberry.

WOODROW

Summers Sharp, who has typhoid fever, is getting along nicely at this time.

Our schools are doing nicely – one is being taught by Mrs. Lockridge of Minnehaha Springs, who has an enrollment of about 25. The other is taught by Miss Brownie Wise of Bridgewater, Va., who has an enrollment of about 35. Parents and children are well pleased and like the teachers very much.

John Galford has started his sawmill here and will soon complete the job where he has been sawing on Stony Creek.