Thursday, November 9, 1922

The old weather prophets are already forecasting a hard winter and various reasons for it. To start with, the last two or three winters have been so mild that it is more than likely we will pay for it with weather extremes the other way. But the prognosticators are telling about how thick the corn husk is this fall; and that the bark on the north side of the tree is thicker than usual. The squirrels are very busy storing away an unusual amount of nuts and winter forage. The ground hog is digging his hole deeper than usual; the ants are working overtime dragging in grasshoppers and other loafers to feed on this winter and many other signs indicate that old fashioned red flannel shirts and homemade knit socks will be in demand.

FIRE AT AMUSU

A film catching on fire at the matinee performance at the Amusu Theatre caused a small fire and considerable damage Tuesday afternoon. The house was full of children, but there was no panic. The house was emptied promptly and in order and the fire put out. The loss is about $400 and there is no insurance. It is not known how the fire started.

HUNTING ACCIDENT

Frank Moore, aged 17, son of Thomas Moore, of Hosterman, shot himself in the forearm with a load of fine shot while hunting Tuesday. He set the gun down hard enough to jar it off. An older brother was with him. He was brought to the Marlinton Hospital Wednesday morning.

FAMILY REUNION

The nine children of the late Henry and Caroline Curry Sharp held a reunion Thursday, October 26, at the home of Gilbert Sharp, the old homestead. A remarkable thing about this family of nine is that, while the youngest is 42 years of age, there has never been a death to disrupt the circle. All were present at the reunion. Those present were Mr. and Mrs. J. Albert Sharp and two grandchildren and Mrs. Clara Overholt, of Marlinton; Mr. and Mrs. Gilbert Sharp and four children; Mr. and Mrs. G. M. Ervine and two children, of Browns Mountain; Mrs. Effie Campbell, of Ro-anoke; Mrs. Bertha Peterson, of Parksburg, Penn.; Mrs. H. R. Warren and Mr. and Mrs. Sam Sheets and daughter, of Hillsboro; Rev. and Mrs. Shapp and two children, of Middlebrook, Va.

DIED

Mrs. B. M. Yeager died at the home of her daughter, Mrs. Levi P. Hall, in Staunton, November 2, 1922. The funeral service was from the First Presbyterian Church. Burial in the Thornrose Cemetery.

– – –

Mrs. Julia Moore Sharp was born September 1845 and died August 17, 1922. She was married to William M. Sharp and was the daughter of Squire Isaac and Catherine Gillilan Moore. Only her husband and one daughter, Mrs. J. W. Price, survive her…

Mrs. Sharp was more than an ordinary person. Her beautiful life and conduct were permeated by the highest ideals and principles, nothing low or base ever being approved by her. She trod the ways of constructive happiness, being a co-worker with God, as she performed the many deeds of love and service, shedding grace and beauty all about her.

Her life has been a lovely model of womanhood, an inspiration to all who knew her. Her greatest service was given to her home, and in that she had no superior. She was simply queen, considering homemaking one of the finest arts. Hers was the ability that made the house a home, the dearest place on earth, where love, peace and joy are entered. She beautifully fulfilled the injunction to “brighten the corner where you are.”

Not only did Mrs. Sharp serve her family faithfully, but occupying one of the oldest and more prominent homesteads on the Lewisburg and Beverly Turnpike, she largely entertained and took care of the traveling public for many years. All was done in the most graceful and admirable manner…