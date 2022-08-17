Thursday, August 18, 1922

Prof. Amos L. Herold, head of the English Department of Bucknell University, is at Columbia University this summer completing his course for the Ph. D. degree. When the Professor gets this degree, so far as any of us can figger out, that will mark the high scholastic attainment for citizens of this county. There have been many lettered people here but I cannot recall any of the native born who have taken the Ph. D. though there are some young people on the way…

Prof. Herold was born and raised at Frost, a place that has been well represented lately by public men. Frost is not a city or a town, just a neighborhood up towards the head of Knapps Creek Valley, all farmers. For years the people of that community have been serious, industrious, religious and musical. A little sin in the Frost community stirs up more excitement that a big one in other places.

When the time comes to take stock of the accomplishments of its people, a good many of us are going to vote the first place to Mrs. Amanda Sharp. This lady was left a widow with a large family of children who have turned out well. A few years ago, she had the satisfaction of having lived to see her family raised. One of her sons was judge of the district. Another, Clerk of the circuit court. And a son-in-law was superintendent of Free Schools.

“Men are what their mothers made them.”

And that community has had many other prominent and useful citizens and the subject may be extended at another time.

POCAHONTAS COUNTY FAIR

The fourth annual Meet of the Pocahontas County Fair begins Tuesday morning.

Entries have been made for 65 head of show and race horses beside draft and other animals. Draft teams will be shown and judged in harness, but not hitched to wagons.

114 head of registered cattle have been entered. Included in these entries are carload lots from Virginia and Greenbrier County and the County Hereford Association. The famous Buckland Hall Farm herd will be on exhibition throughout the Fair.

There will be a remarkable exhibition of sheep. Two carloads of the various breeds have been entered from Ohio, and a carload of 80 head is expected from New York State. All these are in addition to the lot of fine sheep entered by local breeders.

Then the pigs, poultry, household, farm, garden, old settler, calf club, pig club, boys and girls club work, agricultural, etc., exhibits – a fair in themselves.

The State of West Virginia will put on a big agricultural exhibit, housed in a huge tent 60 x 150 feet.

For entertainment there will be Murphy’s 25 Car Shows, which have the recommendation of the State Department of Agriculture. Three bands, a Hawaiian Orchestra of unusual ability. Fire Works each night, Free Acts, etc. Something to entertain you each and every minute of the fair. High class racing each day by the best racing stock in the country.

All on the 127 acres of Fair property located on the beautiful Greenbrier River, a mile and a half above Marlinton.

POCAHONTAS MARBLE FOR STATE CAPITOL

Hubert Echols returned last Friday from Charleston where he went at the insistence of the Marlinton Board of Trade to bring to the attention of the State Capitol Commission the immense deposits of marble in the Little Levels District, with a view of having the new state capitol built of Pocahontas marble.

Mr. Echols did his work well. He was very courteously received by members of the commission, and one of their number will visit the county about August 21 to look over the marble, and make a report as to quality and quantity, whether it will stand up and make the right appearance in a building like the new seven million dollar capitol will be; whether it is here in quantity sufficient, and whether it can be quarried and delivered at a price that will compete with like material from other states.

All that we Pocahontas people desire of the capitol commission is that they will investigate. We believe we have marble here in unlimited quantities and the finest in the world. If the stone is what we think it is, the capitol should be built of it.

The marble cut crops on the lands of J. S. McNeel, of Hillsboro. Mr. McNeel proposes to allow the State to go upon his land and take without charge sufficient stone to build the new capitol…

VANREENAN-GILMORE

Married at the parsonage at Edray Monday, August 14, 1922, John Gilbert VanReenan and Mrs. Elsie Sue Gilmore, by Rev. C. A. Powers, officiating minister.

DIED

Frederick Collins died at his home in Charleston, August 14, 1922, aged about 60 years. He was a native of Maine, and had worked for many years in the woods of this county. No particulars have been received concerning his last sickness. He is survived by his wife, whose maiden name was Miss Annie Moran. Burial on Wednesday afternoon at the Buckeye graveyard.