Thursday, July 20, 1922

Socrates remarked: Wo-man, once made equal to man, becometh his superior.

Moses was a wise man. It might be said the he was without a peer in history prior to the time that Woodrow Wilson was raised up to see the world through a period of tribulation to be afterwards crucified by public opinion. But Moses owed his wisdom to the teachings of his mother, and his power to the advice of his sister, Miriam, the prophetess. And from that time to this, the hand that rocked the cradle was the hand that ruled the world.

Now comes the great experiment. First, a general vote given to women to select between men candidates, and then women as candidates. If it is true, as many believe, that women are wiser than men, it is high time that they do not have to be represented by men, it is time that they should be given a chance to show their ability to rule. It is certain that they do not have to send a boy to mill unless they want to.

WAR VETERANS PARADE

As a part of the Homecoming celebration, there will be a parade on the fairgrounds August 22nd, the first day of the Fair, of the old Civil War Veterans, Union and Confederate, Spanish-American War, 1898, and the World War Veterans, 1914-1918.

We want all the veterans to be in uniform as far as possible. All are expected to be present and make a fine showing. James M. Bear, Commander of the Marlinton Legion, will have charge of the World War Veterans.

PIONEER EXHIBIT

Any person who has any of the old tools, utensils, implements or any other thing that was used a hundred years ago or later when this county was formed, and who is willing that it be used as an exhibit at the County Fair, August 22 – 26, which will be of interest to the present generation, showing how the old pioneers lived in contrast to the many wonderful inventions and improvements now, will please notify me at Hillsboro or Calvin W. Price, Marlinton.

The Fair Association is arranging a room in the old Levi Gay Home on the Fairgrounds, with its fireplace and crane, as an exhibit room to display these old things of interest, and anything offered will be safely kept in this room which will be securely locked, and will be returned to anyone wanting them, or perhaps this room may be permanently kept as a museum to keep these old things on display at all times so that the young people of the county may not forget the privations and inconveniences which our forefathers and mothers endured to make this a good place in which to live.

I will enumerate a few of the things of which I can think, but I do not know all, which will give you an idea of what we want: loom, spinning wheel (big and little), reel, flax break, hackle, scutcheon, cooking utensils, oven, pot, skillet, spoon, pot hook, tongs, plow, gun or any other thing of interest or historical value, or that has any family history which would be of special interest…

~ T.S. McNeel

OBITUARY

In loving remembrance of George McNeill Sutton, who passed to the great beyond March 22, 1922, at his home where he had purchased a farm formerly belonging to O. L. Williams. His age was about seventy-seven years.

For about a year before his death, he had been in failing health, being confined to his bed for a period of three months. He was a patient sufferer and bore his sufferings as only those who trust in God can do. He was nursed tenderly and all was done that kind hands and loving hearts could do to relieve his suffering, but the time for the harvest was come and he has gone to await the resurrection.

He was a native of Pocahontas but had resided in many sections of the state. His wish before his death was that he be brought back to the old family burying ground where his father, mother, and relatives were buried.

He was an old Confederate soldier, being the last of his Company, the 19th Va. Regiment, and fought in many battles on the southern side.

His first wife, who was Lucinda Gum Beverage, and two children preceded him to the grave several years ago. He then married Miss Mary E. Stalnaker, of Randolph county, who survives him, also one daughter, three brothers and two sisters, and many other relatives and friends.

His funeral was preached in Greenbank Methodist church by Rev. John Hevener, of Back Alleghany. His text, as requested before his death, to be found in St. John: “I am the resurrection and the life and he that believeth in me, though he were dead, yet shall he live and he that liveth and believeth in me shall never die.”

– A Friend.