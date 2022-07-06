Thursday, July 6, 1922

In the first place, I would take up with you a literary dilemma in regard to the use of the first person plural so constantly used by editors and kings, such as “We think,” or “We decree,” and the like. But I saw an editorial utterance the other day that set me to thinking that it might be better to get back to the egotistical I single. That editor was trapped into saying, “We blew our nose,” and that was the last straw. Whether the habit of a lifetime is to be overcome is yet to be demonstrated in this instance.

I had said in my haste that owing to the complex system of game and fish laws, that I had given up all hunting, fishing and trapping. Let him that thinketh he standeth take heed lest he fall. Even Simon Peter had a relapse. After he became an apostle, the record shows that he remarked casually to his companions, “I go a fishing.” And the rest of them said: “We also go with thee.” And they toiled all night and caught nothing.

Those words are full of significance. Nothing else was to be expected. If they had let Peter go alone he would have caught plenty, for it is written that Peter was a fisher. And so was his brother, Andrew. But nothing is said of those who were with Peter at the time possessing any skill or ability in that line. Then followed the miracle of the great draught of fishes, one hundred and fifty-three big ones at one haul…

MISS WALLACE A CANDIDATE

Miss Anna M. Wallace is asking for the Democratic nomination for County Superintendent of Schools. As for this writer, he knows of no one who will be more acceptable as a candidate or fill the office with greater credit than Miss Wallace. By endowment and training she has the highest qualifications for the office. In this and adjoining counties her services as an instructor have always been in demand. For a few years past, she has been principal of a large school doing high school work near Lewisburg.

Big states and great cities have for years placed women at the head of their departments of public instruction. It is an office that properly qualified women should fill. One-half the pupils of the lower grades are girl children and the proportion of girls increases as the grades advance, until the last year of high school is reached, and then the girls outnumber the boys almost two to one. Then, too, our teachers are almost all women.

This writer has been for Miss Wallace for this nomination and office ever since her name was mentioned. Her candidacy is favorably received wherever mentioned, especially in this town where she has taught.

BREAD CAST UPON THE WATERS

Paris D. Yeager, a special officer of the Chesapeake and Ohio railway with headquarters in Clifton Forge, Va., whose business it is to solve mysteries, has one now which he cannot fathom. The best he can do is to make a guess. It came about in this way. Mr. Yeager received a few days ago a letter mailed in Kansas, plainly addressed to him, with a ten dollar bill in it. Recalling that no one in his acquaintance would pay him that way, Mr. Yeager concluded that possibly it was a case of casting bread upon the waters. In connection, he remembered that a year ago he came across a man of middle age in Clifton Forge who was in hard luck. The man said he had been working in a Kansas coal mine and had a narrow escape following an explosion. He gave the man money with which to buy himself something to eat and paid for a railroad ticket to a point in Virginia. This man took Mr. Yeager’s address and it is believed that “the stranger within the gates” sent $10 in payment for past favors.

SITLINGTON

We are glad to see Dr. Norman Price out for the State Senate. If Pocahontas county does her duty, she will at last have a representative in the State Senate. And we believe the Doctor will get that “Army Set” to his jaw and take care of us. “Politics be Blowed.” Support him, folks.

Ernest Campbell had a narrow escape from injury Tuesday while enroute to Sitlington with the mail. The bridge near Hays Grimes’ had some boards loose which slipped out under his car letting the rear wheels fall in; if it had been the front wheels, the old Henry would have stood on its radiator. Something better be did to this bridge or someone will wreck. Stranger on this road, take warning.

Charley Ware sold his Maxwell last Monday and has a Henry. It looks like both a truck and a roadster. Also the last rose of summer, but like all Henrys it’s a hauler.

The Grand Street Parade, Dance and Barbecue at Sitlington the Fourth was a success despite the rain. The noon train was somewhat late and President Harding failed to reach here in time for the dance, but that’s all right, we didn’t miss him much anyway.

Dr. U. H. Hannah, was expected down, but said the roads were so bad between Dunmore and Sitlington, he had to turn back.

DIED

Henry H. Landis died on Friday morning, June 30, 1922, after a long illness of some tubercular affection. His age was about 45 years. Burial on Sunday afternoon at Indian Draft in the presence of a large congregation… Mr. Landis was the son of the late John Landis. He is survived by his wife, who is a daughter of Rev. G. S. Weiford, and three children. Of his father’s family there remain one sister, Mrs. J. Z. Irvine, and four brothers, E. H., of Mill Point, S. P., John and James, of Edray District.

The deceased was an honest, upright citizen, and though handicapped for years by ill health, he worked continuously for the support of his family.