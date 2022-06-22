Thursday, June 22, 1922

I have heretofore remarked in this presence that our family are great walkers. It is under the old Irish rule that the rich shall ride in chaises, but the poor shall walk. This assertion has had a recent confirmation in the new novel “Covered Wagon,” by Emerson Hough. Upwards of thirty years ago, they used to print Emerson Hough’s pieces and mine in the same numbers of the Forest and Stream, and we have both been writing ever since, only Emerson is writing for the Saturday Evening Post, and I am writing for the Times…

In that “Covered Wagon,” when Jed Wingate married Caleb Price’s daughter, who had walked twelve hundred miles to Oregon, an old timer remarked of the bride: “She is a great walker. All the Prices was…”

– – –

The cornerstone of the Presbyterian church at Beard was laid on Wednesday by the Masons.

– – –

War on persons who dynamite fish in the streams of the state has been begun by the state game and fish commission. Vigorous efforts are being made to detect persons who resort to wholesale murder of fish in violation of the state laws. Offenders are being prosecuted to the legal limit…

The widespread use of dynamite and other explosives in the streams is attributed to the fact that there are many coal mines in some counties and that dynamite is obtained from the mines.

– – –

Mr. and Mrs. G. S. McKeever, of Beard, left here Wednesday morning for Washington, D. C., to visit Arlington cemetery, in which shrine they have a son buried who lost his life in battle in France. Mrs. McKeever was prevented from attending the burial a few months ago.

– – –

Sunday, July 2, is America First Day, and there will be loyalty services in every Sunday school and the ministers will make patriotism the subject of their discourses.

– – –

The wool clip of this county is estimated to be worth $200,000 cash to the wool growers this year.

– – –

The marriage of Miss Beulah E. Carder, of Parkersburg, to Mr. Charles C. Clendenin, of Marlinton, occurred at 10 o’clock Friday morning at the Kanawha Presbyterian church, following which, Mr. Clendenin and his bride left for eastern cities. They will be at home in Marlinton after July 1st.

THE MIGHTY HAAG SHOW

One hundred and fifty people, 16 head of horses and ponies, traveling overland in 40 conveyance wagons and trucks, one camel, 3 elephants and 10 cages of living wild animals and everything that goes to make up a first class show worth going miles to witness.

The feature acts to be seen with the Mighty Haag show are The Knight Family, Miss Marion Drew and her herd of performing elephants – marvelous, astonishing, bewildering. The three Georges – world’s great acrobats. See them. Educated horses, mules, ponies, dogs and monkeys, which do everything but talk; acrobats, jugglers, gymnasts, equilibrists, Trappe performers, wire walkers, funny clowns, living wild animals, and features too numerous to mention.

A refined, moral, old-time, one-ring show.

It pleases the old and young. – At Huntersville on Saturday, June 24.

TOWN WATER SUPPLY

This water works is a question that raises its hydrant head every day. The town water is impregnated with minerals to such an extent as to render it unfit for many purposes. The railroad company, for instance, will not use it in their boilers, but offer to pay $500 per year if Knapps Creek water is used…

For the next council meeting, there will be two ways of changing the water supply to be considered. One, a water wheel at Knapps Creek with power to fill the tanks and save the cost of pumping which with the filtration plant is estimated to cost $12,000.

The other is to bring Knapps Creek water by gravity to a filter at the present pumping station there to be pumped with the present equipment at an estimated cost of $6,000.

KNAPPS CREEK

We are having plenty of rain in this section.

Farmers are done shearing sheep.

The young people’s class of the Westminster Sunday School gave a marshmallow toast on the church lawn last Saturday evening. The class entertained the officers and teachers of the Sunday School. The members of the class present were Mr. and Mrs. Earl Dever, Misses Genevieve Moore, Veva and Glenna Gibson, Glenn Murdock, Icie Kelley, Messrs. Roscoe Beverage, Raymond and Richard Gibson, Leo Dever, Andrew Moore, Harry and Cabel Beverage, and Rev. W. C. Nell. Officers and teachers present were Mr. and Mrs. M. G. Sharp, Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd Hively, Mrs. Letcher Herold, E. C. Beverage and Watkin Henkel.

WILLIAM H. BAXTER

William H. Baxter, an aged and respected citizen of Edray, suffered a compound fracture of the leg last Friday evening, which resulted in his death the next day at the Marlinton Hospital. The leg was amputated in an effort to save his life.

Mr. Baxter had been plowing corn at the old Baxter Homestead on Elk Mountain. About six o’clock he was unhitching his horse from the plow. The horse is supposed to have kicked at a turkey nearby, striking Mr. Baxter on the leg with force as to break the thigh bone to bits for half its length, … Dr. N. R. Price was called and as the injury was recognized as a serious one, he was brought to the hospital… He seemed to rally pretty well from the operation. The next day he sank rapidly and expired. He had suffered from heart and kidney affection which contributed to his decease, his age was 72 years and 10 months… His body was laid to rest in the Edray graveyard.