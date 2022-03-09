Thursday, March 9, 1922

GALFORD ACQUITTED

At the Elkins court last week, the jury brought in a verdict of not guilty in the case of Brown L. Galford, who was being tried for the killing of George W. Duncan. This case was taken to Randolph County from Pocahontas County. This was the third time the case was tried. The first trial at Marlinton resulted in a verdict of second degree murder, and a sentence of 15 years was imposed. The Supreme Court granted the defendant a rehearing. The second trial was at Elkins on a change of venue and the jury failed to agree on a verdict. On the night of November 11, 1919, Brown L. Galford was a policeman of the town of Marlinton. He attempted to arrest George W. Duncan. Duncan resisted, and in the mix up he was shot and killed.

YELK

Sugar making is the order of the day.

Kenney Dilley and little daughter, Eula, have been very ill with flu, but are some better now.

The road has about gone down since the rainy season came in.

Charles McGuire and Harry Varner were expecting to have a good time breaking some colts but got disappointed as the colts were quiet.

The Pie Supper at the New Pleasant Valley school house brought in $65.60 which will go toward purchasing a Victrola.

ONOTO

We are having real March weather in this section, lots of rain and sleet. The farmers are getting very anxious about plowing, but are being detained on account of the weather.

Stock has wintered well so far, having heard but little complaint about losses. We are in hopes winter will hold on till the right time for a breakup so that we will have a good fruit crop this year.

Mrs. Alice Wagner, of Marlinton, is doing some sewing for Mrs. C. V. Hanlin for a few days.

James Fowler who formerly lived on Luther McNeill’s place on the mountain has moved to Williams River.

We understand A. S. Galford has secured a large pulp job on Cranberry. Times are hard, and work scarce, but the man that is willing to work always gets a job. Too many people make it appear that they want a job, but are praying all the time that they will not find it.

The day has come when we have to work at whatever our hands find to do if we expect to stay in the race of life.

SITLINGTON

Well, two of the Democrats have published their intention of running for Delegate to the Legislature. The party represented by the Elephant has placed such a load on said Elephant that we need not expect him to show up for some time and when he does come in sight, it will be like watching a coal drag trying to wiggle up Alleghany Mountain, so if you want to get anywhere you better hitch on to the Fast Flyer, the “Donkey.”

Hunter Adams says if he can find another piece or two of scrap iron he will have a real auto.

We see the Warn Lumber Corporation is bringing in the logs. Their big mill at Raywood starts next Monday. This will be a big help to the various towns surrounding Raywood, as some of their citizens can probably get some work there. Work is a great thing, and we hope there will be enough started to take the sit out of Sitlington.

DRY BRANCH

Moral Miller and family have moved on a company farm near the mouth of the Branch.

Ed and Jesse Sharp have returned from Cincinnati where they were taking a course at the Rabe Auto School.

R. M. Beale will leave here in a short time for West Union where he expects to go into the garage business.

GAME NOTES

Chestnut blight, a fungus disease which is exterminating the chestnut tree in the United States, has already destroyed most of the chestnut timber east of the Alleghany Mountains in West Virginia and is now invading the western counties. There is no remedy for this disease. Chestnut timber owners should plan to utilize their trees and if possible encourage the growth of other trees to take the place of those killed by the blight.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Bernard VanReenan at Onoto, March 3, 1922, a daughter.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Preston Moore, of Onoto, March 3, a daughter.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Henry Higgins, March 1, 1922, a son.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Amos Beverage, February 28, 1922, a son.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Elihu Moore, February 14, a son, Robert Kenneth.