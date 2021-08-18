Thursday, August 18, 1921

Spreading of the tracks caused a big steel car loaded with rails to go over into the back yard of the First National Bank Tuesday morning.

– – –

Married, Wednesday, August 3, 1921, Orvel Dilley and Miss Lettie Wiseman. These are popular young people of Marlinton. Mr. Dilley was a soldier in the late war. His bride is a daughter of Doc Wiseman, and has been in training as a nurse at the Marlinton Hospital.

– – –

Married, Millard Hannah and Miss Amanda Hammonds, at the Edray parsonage, Monday, August 15, 1921.

– – –

Married, Ryce Beard, of Marlinton, and Miss Mae Fogus, of Renick, Wednesday, July 6, 1921

– – –

A number of people spent a very pleasant evening at the home of Rev. George P. Moore, at Edray. A bountiful and well prepared supper was nicely served by Misses Wilda and May Moore, and was much enjoyed by all. The evening was spent in conversation, music and story-telling. Besides those of the immediate neighborhood, there were present Mr. and Mrs. M. F. White, Onoto; Mrs. Josie Burns, and Miss Elsie Burns, Clifton Forge, VA; Mrs. E. B. Moore, Julia Ann Moore and Miss Nellie Young, of Huntington; Miss Lizzie Waugh, Marlinton.

– – –

John S. Kellison, who spent the summer at his home at Buckeye, expects to leave next week for Washington, Pennsylvania, where he will coach the crack football team of Washington and Jefferson College. He will have for his assistant one Greasy Neal, his old time side partner on the team that made W. Va. Wesleyan famous.

THE FAIR

Pocahontas County Fair is on at Marlinton this week. Tuesday was cloudy, but the usual first day crowd was present. In spite of the rain on Wednesday, there were a lot of people in town. Today, Thursday, gives promise of a big attendance. The track has been pretty heavy, but a full racing program has been carried out. The flying machine is on hand to make daily flights and do hair raising stunts. The merry-go-round and Ferris wheel are being largely patronized. It is perhaps of interest to add that there was a carload of watermelons in town. The Coalton Band, 18 pieces strong, discourses sweet music all day long. So far, there has been a dearth of moonshine liquor.

The exhibits are remarkably good. More farm products than was thought possible so early in the season. Mention must be made of the exhibit of Rev. Fred Gray, of Cass. It consists of over sixty different exhibits of garden vegetables, the finest to be seen anywhere. Then, too, the work of the Boys and Girls Clubs; the exhibits of our colored friends; the horses, cattle, sheep, pigs and poultry, and everything. There may be bigger fairs in the State, but we doubt if there will be a better one.

If the weather holds good, we look for record breaking crowds today and tomorrow.

DO WE HAVE ANY ROAD LAWS?

I heartily agree and will cooperate with the taxpayer in the Little Levels District in regard to the Road Law and will do all I can to have such laws enforced to the full extent against anyone turning stock out to graze on the public highway. A traveler can see horses, cows, calves and sheep lined up in the road from Weiford’s to John Hill’s and to the corporation of the town of Hillsboro. It is really dangerous to auto travelers and the writer is chagrined to know that some people will crowd the public highway with their stock so that it becomes a public nuisance. If stock is not kept out of the road, we will have to secure an aeroplane for safe navigation.

Personally, my advice is to keep your stock out of the public highway.

A word to the wise is sufficient. ~ Another taxpayer in Little Levels District.

VALLEY CENTER, VA.

The health of our neighborhood is very good, except a few cases of whooping cough. We have been blessed with fine rains and crops of all kinds are looking good – corn and a bumper crop, hay was light, plenty of blackberries for both states, for wine only; a sprinkle of apples and no peaches at all. Some of our W. Va. friends came over with boxes and baskets full of good things and spent a very pleasant day at the home of R. W. Lightner, and gave him and his wife and son and grandson an old fashioned picnic dinner under the shade of the sugar trees by the side of the brook. This party was made up of children, grandchildren and one great-grandchild, little Miss Ruth Bible Dever.

ONOTO

Some time ago we reported that Frank Baxter got the leg of his fine traveling horse broken. Dr. A. C. Barlow put it up in plaster parts, and did everything possible to restore the limb, but all in vain. Today, they had to take him out and shoot him to get him out of his misery.

William G. Cochran and his daughters will return to their home at Sunbury, Ohio, within a few days.

Mr. and Mrs. E. L. Duncan and family of Spruce are spending the week in the neighborhood, during the fair.

BUCKEYE

The health of the community is good at this time.

Most of the farmers are done harvesting and some have threshed, but grain did not turn out very good.

Corn and gardens are fine. Cattle and sheep are getting fat, but are not a very fat price. But we can’t expect very much since things have changed at Washington, D.C.

Some of our people have been blackberrying on Williams River and claim to have had a very good time but did not get many berries.

Miss Sarah Kennison, who keeps store at the old Kellison homestead, was visiting in Randolph county recently and was thrown from a young horse at Huttonsville and had her shoulder broken.

Cam Armstrong caught the biggest bass of the season. It was 28 inches long and weighed 8 1/2 pounds. He was almost one hour landing it.