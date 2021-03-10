100 Years Ago

Thursday, March 10, 1921

Charleston – George B. Vaughan, West Virginia’s jack-of-all-trades, has accepted a position as assistant store manager of Schuchat’s largest department store at Marlinton. Vaughan, who is only 21 years of age has done everything from assisting in directing a gubernatorial political campaign to embalming dead bodies. He has worked as a druggist, printer, railroader, shipping clerk, undertaker, press agent, mail clerk, mechanical engineer, hotel clerk, law clerk and other trades. In addition he served two years with the coast artillery during the war. – Wheeling Telegraph

– – –

Officers L. S. Cochran, F. P. Anderson and E. D. Burner arrested Staton Lambert on Cheat mountain near the Hawkins mines last Monday. He is charged with moonshining and is now in the Elkins jail awaiting the grand jury. He is also serving a 60-day sentence and $100 fine for retailing. Lambert lived in an abandoned lumber camp, but had his moonshine outfit in a dugout back in the woods. The officers destroyed considerable mash and things.

BARN BURNED

The big barn of Earl Kee, two and a half miles below Marlinton, was burned early Monday morning. The fire was discovered about three o’clock and, while not far advanced, there was a blaze at each entrance, and nothing could be done with the means at hand. The indications are that it was the work of an incendiary. The loss is about $6,000.

The property destroyed consisted of a big frame barn well equipped, a silo, feed, hay, wagons, harness and farming utensils and equipment. Also three head of horses.

Eighteen hours after the fire, blood hounds were brought to the scene and trailed around, but as the rain had been falling for several hours not much could be done.

A little more than a year ago a barn and some hay stacks were burned on an adjoining place.

HEREFORD BREEDERS ORGANIZE

The Pocahontas County Hereford Breeders Association was organized at Hillsboro last Saturday. The officers are D. M. Callison, president; A. C. Barlow, vice president; F. P. Kidd, secretary and treasurer. These, with J. S. McNeel and W. E. Poage, compose an executive committee of five. The active members are J. S. McNeel, Callison Brothers, J. M. Cutlip and Son, F. P Kidd, A. C. Barlow, W. E. Poage and M. C. Smith. They own about 250 head of purebred registered Hereford cattle…

DUNMORE, W. VA.

All who are interested in the newest and best millinery, reasonably price, are invited to call on Miss Ella Pritchard. Mail orders will receive prompt attention.

A TRIP TO POCAHONTAS

continued…

After leaving the town, I went over a part of a country called the Indian Draft. This is a series of flats, seven or eight miles wide and something like fifty miles in length, with but breaks. It reaches down to what is called Academy, which is the most beautiful place in the county, all lying between the mountains and the Greenbrier river. It is high above the river bottom level. At that place, I was present at the funeral of a Mrs. Walker Irvine at the Barlow burying ground, which had been a burying ground for a hundred years or longer. That plot is in the midst of the Draft and near the foot of Elk Mountain. I found the farms in that country wonderfully clean and generally well kept. It is rich limestone land.

After spending several days and nights sitting before the great wood fireplace of Moff Waugh, and listening to that grizzled hunter’s hair-raising bear stories, we bade the family good-bye and left for Cass, where lives another niece, Christine, wife of B. F. Conrad, who works in a company store. Swecker had gone some days previous to this, so Clark and I had all the visit to ourselves.

There is much activity in the lumber business along the Greenbrier river.

We went from there to Bartow, the home of my brother-in-law, John K. Hinkle, father of the nieces I had been visiting. We had a rousing welcome. We spent a half-day looking over the Camp Bartow battlefield.

The breastworks, rifle-pits and trenches are well preserved. The ruts in the pits where the cannons stood are as plain as though they had been made but a few years ago. Some of the logs in the breastworks are yet to be seen, and the entire scene indicates that some engineer who knew his business was on that job. The position was a very strong one. There are remnants of old buckets and rusty scraps of cooking utensils. I saw a big piece of an old fashioned iron kettle, with one leg to it. Trees have grown up right in the breastworks since the war, which are big enough for crossties. The Staunton and Parkersburg turnpike winds along through the center of the battlefield. We saw how the dead had been buried, and where some bodies had been removed. A good many graves remain there, as round and plain as if made a few years ago. Several of them have rough flagstones at the heads with the initials of the dead roughly cut thereon. Most of these have fallen down, and it is very pathetic to stand by the graves and think of the poor boys from the far away Southland, whose bodies have lain there since 1861, and have had no loving hand to drop a flower on their graves and no one to drop the tear of affection on the sleeping place of those who never came back. Two of the regiments that took part in that battle were from Arkansas and Georgia…

To be continued…