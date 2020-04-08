100 Years Ago

Thursday, April 8, 1920

The famous Wm. H. Sawyers, of Hinton, writes to the West Virginia News, the suffrage question having made him a bedfellow of that staunch Republican sheet. According to Bill, the granting of the vote to women will result in the deterioration of the male of the species, taking off cubit after cubit of his statute until nothing remains. He sees a speedy extinction of the male, but we think he is wrong. He is like the Irishman who wanted to live until he could eat the chicken that scratched over his grave…

COUNTY COURT

On the report of the viewers appointed by the court to look out a road from Bartow to Pendleton County line known as the Sinks Road, the Court entered an order establishing the road, and accepted eight miles of railroad grade and right of way given by J. W. McCullough. The road then follows the top of the mountain to the Pendleton County line at the lands of Jared Hiner.

J. J. Coyner, W. C. Gardner and County Engineer Frank Baxter were appointed to look over a possible road route up the Greenbrier River from Cloverlick to Stony Bottom.

WEST MARLINTON

The health of our little town seems to be very good at this writing.

Easter passed quietly with us and everyone seemed to enjoy plenty of good things to eat.

Tom O’Bryan is preparing to move to the Killingsworth farm near Buckeye.

Burt Foe is down from Cheat to spend a few days with his family.

KNAPPS CREEK

Farmers are nearly through plowing.

The Herold sale was well attended and everything sold well.

The ladies of the Presbyterian church served dinner at the Herold sale and realized $65 for the church.

Raymond Gibson, of Marlinton high school, spent Easter Sunday with his parents. He contemplates going to Huntington soon.

THORNY CREEK

Mr. and Mrs. Roy Cain have a very sick child.

Mulvey, little child of Mr. and Mrs. W. H. Grimes, has been sick the past few days.

C. W. Fertig has a vey bad bealed jaw.

A. L. Fertig had the misfortune to get his foot mashed very badly one day last week.

Bedford Dilley, son of Mr. and Mrs. U. H. Dilley, has pneumonia.

PROTECTION FOR GIRLS

The morally endangered and the waywardly inclined girls are found in every community, and will long remain one of our most perplexing social problems. More fated than her brothers to suffer from dangers of a sex nature, the perils and plights to which she is especially exposed touch, as a rule, this side of her life. Seldom responsible as the aggressor in her early acquaintance with depravity, she is usually the passive victim of unfavorable environment and outer forces of evil. Upon her, in her youth and ignorance and helplessness, are visited the tragedies which seem forever to run through the ages.

Young girls will continue to grow up with low moral standards as long as they are reared by unfit parents, among harmful home surroundings; they will continue to become lax in manner and conduct just as long as their ideals and habits are shaped by undesirable companionships; they will continue to venture into paths that are slippery just as long as it is human to crave attention and excitement; they will continue to stumble into pitfalls just as long as feeble-mindedness and adolescent instability deprive them of judgment and ordinary means of self defense; they will continue to be despoiled and corrupted just as long as vicious men and women lurk and scheme to exploit those who are unprotected. Thus it is that out of innocent, inexperienced girlhood, scores and hundreds of recruits are each year drawn into the ranks of commercial or clandestine prostitution.

The U. S. Public Health Service, through the Bureau of Venereal Diseases at Charleston, is conducting a campaign of education among our people to prevent these conditions in West Virginia…

DIED

Frederick Berl Fertig, only child of Mr. and Mrs. Fred Fertig, was born December 9, 1911, and departed this life April 2, 1920, aged eight years, three months and 23 days. He was buried on Saturday morning, April 3rd, in Mt. Zion grave yard.

On the morning Berl took sick, he got up, washed, and laid down on the floor and told his mother he was going to die and leave her. He was only sick three days. He died Friday morning at seven o’clock at his home on Thorny Creek. Berl will be greatly missed in the home and neighborhood…

Mrs. Hildreth Dever, nee Beverage, died at her home in Akron, Ohio, February 13, 1920, aged 30 years.

On the 15th, when the early rays of light from beyond the eastern hilltops were streaking the valley of Knapps Creek, driving the darkness westward, many a phone bell rang and the sad news came that Hildreth Dever was dead, her spirit silently, peacefully and almost without the knowledge of her companion, took its flight.

She was born near Monterey in Highland county, Virginia. She taught several successful schools in this county, and made many acquaintances by whom she was held in high respect.

She will be sadly missed by the young husband, the child, baby Ruth, the community and a large circle of friends and relatives…

Her illness was short, caused by the flu and pneumonia.

The funeral service was conducted from the home of her father by Rev. J. M. Walker; interment was in the Price Moore cemetery which overlooks the beautiful Knapps Creek Valley…