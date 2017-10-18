Thursday,

October 18, 1917

DARST DEMANDS DEVOTION FOR SOLDIERS IN FIELD

by Jno. S. Darst,

WV Auditor

What is a Liberty Bond, and why is it necessary for people to buy them?

The United States of America is one big family, and if you are an American citizen, you are a member of this family, and you are entitled to and do receive the greatest protection as well as the greatest degree of liberty, freedom and opportunity of any other family in the known world.

Under its flag, millions of its members have been born poor, without influential friends, and by industry and thrift have become men of power and influence in this family, in every walk of life. So much so as to attract the attention and admiration of the world.

It is now, and has been, the land of opportunity of the poor, the oppressed and the down-trodden.

So jealously has this great family guarded the rights of its members, that for any nation to disregard the rights and privileges of even a few of its members and refuse to make good as far as possible for the wrongs inflicted, is sufficient cause for the whole family to declare war upon that nation if nothing else would do, in order that the weakest member of the family might have the God-given rights guaranteed to him by the one great family.

Does belonging to a family of this kind mean anything to you?

Is it worth while to be a member?

Shall it continue to fill its great mission in the future as it has in the past?

Do you owe anything personally to this family or to the generations that will follow you, or shall it be ruled by the Kaiser, is the question of the hour.

This great family is at war because the very principles under which it has so marvelously prospered from its beginning have been denied it – that of the freedom of the high seas, and the right of any of the members of this family to sail on same, without being molested or made afraid.

The family is spending billions, and is and will send millions of the young members across the seas to protect the God-given right, and to die, if necessary, to maintain them. These young men are staking their all, leaving home, country, mother, father, sister, brother, sweetheart and opportunity, in order that this family of which they are a part shall not be driven from the earth, but shall continue to bless mankind and give opportunity to generations yet unborn, and to make it possible for their fathers to hold up their heads and feel that the younger generations are not disappointments, but that they are “chips from the old block,” and the family is safe in their hands, and they are saying by their actions, as truly as did Patrick Henry, “Give this family liberty, or give us death.”

FROM A SOLDIER

We arrived here Saturday eve all o.k. 585 men in the bunch, and some lively bunch, too. We are having a good time and plenty to eat. I would advise anybody coming here to bring a good heavy comfort as they have not gotten their winter blankets yet.

Private Fred B. Moore

Camp Lee,

Petersburg, Virginia

THE REVIVAL

A revival meeting is in progress at the Methodist church, conducted by Rev. M. Lee Starke, an old time modern evangelist, with all the dips and variations, and a wide reputation. Large crowds are attending and the interest is intense. Mr. Starke came here from Lewisburg, where he held a big meeting. Of it, the Greenbrier Independent prints:

“Rev. M. Starke, who, with the pastor, has been holding a series of revival meetings in the Methodist church, closed the meeting on Wednesday night. Much earnest preaching was done and the church in general was greatly revived. Sunday afternoon in Carnegie Hall, Mr. Starke delivered a strong discourse or lecture to a large crowd of men on “Sensuality.” He gave the men some very plain talk, calling a spade a spade most emphatically.”

…While Mr. Starke cuts some shindies and indulges in considerable claptrap – verbal camouflage – he has a message which he delivers, speaking out and sparing not.

WOODROW

Poage and Dudley were in this part a few days ago taking up cattle.

Wesley Barlow is ahead in raising potatoes here. He raised 220 bushels on 1 1/8 acre. Also John Galford made a fine crop, many of the potatoes weighing one pound each.

Lanty McNeel, of Millpoint, was a business visitor here recently.

W. H. Shearer purchased a fine herd of cattle from Joe Buzzard and son a few days ago.

This community was greatly surprised a few days ago when Rev. W. A. Grogg had taken for his bride one of our choice young ladies of this part – Miss Bertha Baxter. Mr. Grogg is highly respected by all. We wish them a long and happy life together.

TOP ALLEGHANY

October’s bright, blue weather seems pretty cold for our summer clothes.

Several of our people took their lambs to Bartow Friday. They had sold to B. B. Beard.

Anyone wanting to buy two steers and one heifer calf, call on Sam and Charles Spencer.

Born to Tom Spencer and wife, October 11, a daughter.

DUNMORE

The Shrader boys have built a dwelling house on the land they bought from the McCutcheon estate.

Some parties caught a bear near Cheat Bridge, and had him on exhibition at Durbin Saturday.

Mrs. Mantie Bambrick has gone to Ohio to buy a home, having sold the Morgan Grimes property to Ed Beverage.

E. H. Hudson and Jacob McLaughlin each lost a three hundred pound hog with cholera.

Winfred McElwee has gone to housekeeping in the Lambert house.

DIED

Mrs. Stella Waugh McCoy died on Friday night October 12, 1917, of pneumonia following measles. She was thirty-seven years old, and is survived by her husband, Charles H. McCoy, and their four children, the youngest, a child of one.

She was the oldest daughter of John Waugh, sergeant of the Town of Marlinton.

On Sunday her body was buried in the Waugh burying ground on Indian Draft…

– – –

Thomas McDonald, at Mt. Grove, October 11, 1917, aged about 60 years. Some weeks before his death he was kicked by a horse.