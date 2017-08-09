Suzanne Stewart

Staff Writer



It was a short evening for the Pocahontas County Board of Education Monday as four members – minus president Emery Grimes – approved multiple contracts and the personnel agenda.

Superintendent Terrence Beam gave a brief summary of the upcoming week leading to the first week of school. Thursday is the first day for employees, and they will meet at Pocahontas County High School for a continuing education day.

Friday and Monday will be staff development days at all schools, and teachers will enter the classrooms Tuesday to prepare for the arrival of students on Wednesday.

Beam also reported that he submitted the signed copies of the Major Improvement Plan to the West Virginia School Building Authority. Once the paperwork is in place, the board may move forward with hiring an architect and starting the bid process for the project which will make repairs to the vocational building and replace the sewer system at PCHS.

In miscellaneous management, the board approved the following:

• Contract between Pocahontas County Schools and Diana Smith, certified school psychologist, effective for the 2017-2018 school year, at the rate of $340 per psychoeducational assessment, $45 per rating scale and $95 per hour for conferences and consultations assigned by the special education director.

• Contract between Pocahontas County Schools and David B. Wamsley, certified school psychologist, effective for the 2017-2018 school year, at the rate of $340 per psychoeducational assessment, $45 per rating scale and $95 per hour for conferences and consultations assigned by the special education director.

• Contract between Pocahontas County Schools and Erica Marks to provide gifted services and other educational services to students enrolled with Pocahontas County Schools for the period of August 16, 2017 through May 30, 2018, at the rate of $275 per day, 1.5 days per week for 40 weeks, not to exceed $16,500.

• Contract between Pocahontas County Schools and Shannon Rittenhouse to provide gifted services and other educational services to students enrolled with Pocahontas County Schools for the period of August 16 through November 17, at the rate of $275 per day, one day per week for 14 weeks, not to exceed $4,000.

• To place Policy IKJ – Pocahontas County Schools Athletic Policy on 30-day comment.

• H.A. and Katrina Taylor, residents of Pocahontas County, to enroll their child in Randolph County Schools, effective for the 2017-2018 school year.

• Allen Taylor as volunteer assistant boys and girls soccer coach at Pocahontas County High School, effective for the 2017-2018 season.

• Lawrence “Skeeter” Workman as volunteer assistant football coach at Pocahontas County High School, effective for the 2017-2018 season.

In personnel management, the board approved the following:

• Employment of Richard F. McLaughin as itinerant teacher of music at Marlinton Elementary and Marlinton Middle schools, effective for the 2017-2018 school year, at state basic salary based on degree and experience, plus $750 supplement. Term of employment is 205 days.

• Creation of position academic competition coordinator for Pocahontas County Schools, to coordinate the following competitions during the 2017-2018 school year: History Bowl, Literacy Fair, Social Studies Fair and Spelling Bee, at a supplement of $1,000. Position to be paid for by Title V funds.

• Employment of Maria McKelvey and Andrew Pritt as substitute teachers for Pocahontas County Schools, effective for the 2017-2018 school year, as needed, at state basic pay based on degree and experience.

• Employment of the following for the 2017-2018 school year, as needed, at state basic pay:

– Substitute aides: Sarah Cover, Rebecca Davis, Donna Gragg, Kathleen Holzman-Henry, Karri Jack, Cindy Landis, Andrew Myers and Felicia Smith.

– Substitute cooks: Amber Arbogast, Martha Friel, Cynthia Landis, Andrew Myers and Vickie Vrable-Johnson.

– Substitute custodians: Angela Bostic, Dottie Chestnut, Martha Friel, Roger Irvine, Amanda McCarty, Vickie Vrable-Johnson and Timothy Wade.

– Substitute school bus operators: Keith E. Beverage, Evan Rose, Silas Sattler, Daryl Shinaberry, David Vandevender and William Lake Vaughan. Emergency use only: Ian B. Bennett, P. Duane Gibson, Stephen D. Mick, Justin Taylor and Jamie C. Walker.

– Substitute accountants/ secretaries: Kimberly Jordan and Lisa Rich.

– Substitute maintenance: Richard Dunbrack and Roger Irvine.

– Substitute mechanic: Jamie C. Walker.

The next board meeting is Monday, August 21, at 6 p.m. at the board of education conference room.