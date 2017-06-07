Attention Sheep Producers:

The Pocahontas County Wool Pool will be held at the Pocahontas Producers Stockyards in Marlinton Tuesday, July 11, from 8:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. For more information please call the WVU Extension Office at 304-799-4852.



Pocahontas Beekeepers

Pocahontas Beekeepers will meet Thursday, June 16, 7 p.m. at the Community Wellness Center. For more information call 304-799-4852.

Pocahontas Producers

Regular Sale – Saturday, June 17, 2 p.m.

Regular Sale – Saturday, July 15, 2 p.m.