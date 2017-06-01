The Pocahontas County Free Libraries and the Pearl S. Buck Birthplace Foundation are celebrating the 125th birthday of Pearl S. Buck with a Community Read of The Good Earth.

A group book-discussion will be held at the Hillsboro Public Library Thursday, June 22, at 6 p.m. The discussion will be led by distinguished guest David Corcoran.

Corcoran was the first full-time executive director of the Pearl S. Buck Birthplace Foundation and is the current publisher and editor of the Glenville Newspapers.

Copies of The Good Earth will be available from the library.

Please call McClintic Library at 304-799-6000 to borrow a copy or to get more information.