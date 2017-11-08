Brandon Nottingham

Staff Writer

The Pocahontas County High School Warriors took on the Shady Spring Tigers Friday night at Shady Spring for the last game of the regular season.

The Warriors brought home a hard gained victory with a 28-17 final score.

Shady Spring scored in the first quarter, but did not allow Pocahontas to get into the end zone.

Things picked up in the second quarter when senior FB Shane Peacock scored on a three-yard run, but Shady Spring upped the ante and scored again just before half time.

Peacock ran over the Tigers in the second half with three more TD runs of six yards, one yard and five yards.

Sophomore Kicker Dillion Shinaberry made good on all four extra points on the night.

A Shady Spring 22-yard field goal put that team’s final points on the board.

“I am extremely proud of the effort this group of guys has put forth all season long,” Coach Doug Burns said. “It’s a tough grind, and they persevered through injuries, weather and more to achieve our goal of making the playoffs.

“I think that the way this team battled on Friday night at Shady Spring and overcame adversity, knowing it was a must win game for us, should make every Warrior alum and fan very proud!”

The Warriors take their 7-3 record on the road as they head to Williamson Saturday, November 11, to take on the Tug Valley Panthers in the first round of WVSSAC Playoffs.

Kick-off is set for 7:30 p.m.