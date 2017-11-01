Brandon Nottingham

Staff Writer

The Pocahontas County High School Warriors fell to the Summers County Bobcats October 20 in their last home game of the season. The final score was 24-17.

Both teams played great defense in the first quarter, as neither team scored until the second quarter.

Summers County put the first points on the board, and Warrior senior FB Shane Peacock fired right back with an 11-yard rushing touchdown.

The Bobcats added to their score again in the second quarter and in the third.

Peacock ran for another TD and the two-point conversion to senior WR Morgan Baldwin was good.

PCHS sophomore OLB Dillion Shinaberry added a 38-yard field goal to the board in the fourth quarter.

The Warriors will play their last game of the season at Shady Spring Friday, November 3. Kick off will be at 7 p.m.