Brandon Nottingham

Staff Writer

When our great-grandfathers or great-great-grandfathers lived here in Pocahontas County, chances are they had no idea what a coyote was, much less what it looked like.

That’s because those pesky little pups only made their way from the western plains and mountains to our neck of the woods in the past 50 years.

Today, the coyote can be found in every state in the continental United States and from Alaska to the Panama Canal.

In its journey to the east coast, the coyote has hybridized with wolves and wild dogs, creating a bigger version of its western cou-sins. The eastern coyotes usually weigh in at about 20 to 45 pounds.

Expansion of the coyote to the east is mainly due to the extinction of the timber wolf, an old enemy of the western coyote. Another reason they have expanded in this area is the abundance of deer herds that provide a food source for them.

While coyotes can take down full-grown deer, they are more than happy to feed on defenseless fawns. Studies have shown that sheep predation numbers plummet in June as fawns are being birthed, and the coyotes focus mainly on them.

Fawns are generally all born around the same time, so the numbers often overwhelm the coyotes. Therefore, many of them survive and are safer if they can make it through the first month.

Even with venison being a big part of the coyote’s diet, it has been said that a coyote’s favorite food is anything it can chew.

As a carnivore, they can easily adapt to whatever food source is available at the time – rabbits, squirrels, mice and groundhogs to turkeys, berries, fruits, carrion and even the occasional house cat.

Even though they are becoming a nuisance, they still play a part in keeping our ecosystem running smoothly. They keep the deer population in check, thinning out some overpopulated areas. They also take care of dead animals, as even the coyote can enjoy a “roadkill festival.”

West Virginia held its first ever coyote hunt in Kanawha County last year. People gathered from around the state and surrounding areas to try to reduce the coyote population.

Although it was the first time West Virginia hosted a hunt, the state is no stranger to incentives, offering bounties in the past, ranging from $100 all the way up to $1,000 for coyotes.

The West Virginia Department of Agriculture and Department of Natural Re- sources offer these incentives to try to help solve the problem of livestock predation, in hopes of revitalizing growth in the state’s sheep industry.

Even without the bounties, pelts can be sold to the fur industry, but the eastern coyote pelt, on average, only goes for around $25.

With most game in West Virginia having specified and very strict hunting seasons, the coyote is fair game year-round, with minimal stipulations.

Coyotes may be hunted at night with the use of any color artificial light from January 1 through July 31. When hunting coyotes at night, smaller firearms must be used. Shotguns must contain #2 or smaller shot and rifles or handguns must be .22 caliber rimfire or smaller.

During closed small game season, you are only allowed to hunt coyotes in open fields. Firearms must be cased while transporting them to and from the open field. While hunting coyotes, the use of electronic calls is permitted.

There is no daily, season or annual bag limit on coyotes.

Whether you like coyotes or not, they are now a permanent member of our society. They are a veracious predator of West Virginia wildlife, taking out nearly 22 percent of fawns, according to the DNR.

Still, this predation is beneficial, as it makes for healthy deer herds, and prevents overgrazing.

On the other hand, moderate hunting of coyotes is beneficial, as well. Who knows how quickly their numbers would increase if left unchecked.