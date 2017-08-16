Brandon Nottingham

Staff Writer

Last week was National Farmer’s Market Week, and fruits and vegetables were on full display. From the smallest, quaint towns, to the biggest cities, growers are increasingly making fresh, local produce available to their communities.

Tolly Peuleche, of Monterville, is one of the vendors at the Linwood Farmers Market. She has a farm and grows quite a formidable garden.

“I love to grow fresh produce,” Peuleche said. “I come to these markets and bring my fresh vegetables and flowers because I love to support local produce. I believe in farm-to-table produce for people that either don’t have access to growing foods or simply can’t do it for some reason. We have had this market for three years now, and it has been growing every year.”

Linwood Alive, a non-profit organization, sponsors the market and events that go along with it. Terry White, Chairman of Linwood Alive and treasurer of Linwood Daycare, makes sure that the farmers markets get scheduled and run smoothly.

“The farmers got together with us, and fundraised to have this pavilion built,” White said. “It has a charcoal grill and chimney, as well as a built-in gas grill, and we like to have big community events when we have these farmers markets. People come out and have a lot of fun. We get to eat great food and even cook up some of the local produce. We socialize with everyone and have a great time, and get some of our locally grown fresh produce straight into the hands of local community members. We have been helping get produce to people, as well as teaching them how to grow their own. We got a grant to help teach people the basic skills for growing your own food.

“The Grow Appalachia Grant, housed out of Berea, Kentucky, provides money for seeds, t-posts, education, jars, canners, netting, row covers and many other things to help us teach local community members how to grow their own garden.

“It is very helpful for people, an important life skill that the younger generations are slowly fading away from, and it’s nice to bring that back to our community.”

Linwood has great participation from the community, with more than 100 people taking part in the most recent First Friday event. And more events are on the way.

“Our third Annual Farm-to-Table will take place August 29, on a Tuesday,” White continued. “Shaun Owen, a local musician and artist, will be playing live music, and we will be fundraising for the daycare. Food and drinks will be provided, and everyone is invited to come on down and have a great time for a great cause.”