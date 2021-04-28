NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS, DISTRIBUTEES & LEGATEES
Notice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at 900C Tenth Avenue, Marlinton, WV 24954-1333. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission through the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at the address listed above within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later. If an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any person interested in filing claims against an estate must file them in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.
Settlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commissioner.
First Publication Date: Thursday, April 29, 2021
Claim Deadline Date: Monday, June 28, 2021
ESTATE NUMBER: 14239
ESTATE OF: RUTH MARY SIMMONS
ADMINISTRATRIX: Kathy Bostic
P. O. Box 100
Hillsboro, WV 24946
ESTATE NUMBER: 14247
ESTATE OF: ERIN LOUISE LASH
ADMINISTRATOR: Gregory Lash
74 Seneca Crest Drive
Buckeye, WV 24924-9170
ESTATE NUMBER: 14248
ESTATE OF: LEO WILLIAM MACE, JR.
ADMINISTRATRIX: Peggy Ann Mace
115 Little Italy Road
Cass, WV 24927-9091
Subscribed and sworn to before me on April 26, 2021.
Melissa L. Bennett
Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission
ORDER OF PUBLICATION IN THE FAMILY COURT OF POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA
IN RE: THE CHILDREN OF: Civil Action No. 21-FIG-01
MICHAEL W. SMITH
and KATHY SMITH, Petitioners
vs.
KASANDRA A. SMITH, Respondent
The object of this suit is to obtain Infant Guardianship.
To the Above Named Respondent: KASANDRA A. SMITH
It appearing by affidavit filed in this action that the address of NATURAL FATHER is unknown.
The Court orders the parties to appear on the 18th day of May, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the location of Family Court, 810 10th Avenue, Marlinton, WV, where a final hearing will be held on the Petition for Infant Guardianship, at which time you may appear to protect your interests.
A copy of said Petition can be obtained from the undersigned Clerk at her office.
Entered by the Clerk of said Court April 21, 2021.
Connie M. Carr
Circuit Clerk of Pocahontas County
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF
HARDY COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA
IN RE: NAME CHANGE OF TJC TO TJB AND TJC TO TJB
Civil Action No.: 20-P-49 20-P-51
The object of this suit is to obtain a name change.
To James M. Campbell:
It appearing that the Biological Father is a resident of the State of West Virginia, it is hereby ordered that James M. Campbell, II serve upon Brian J. Vance, Petitioners’ attorney, whose address is 255 West Main Street, P.O. Box 1810, Romney, West Virginia 26757, an answer, including any related counterclaim or defense you may have to the complaint filed in this action on or before the 21st day of May 2021. If you fail to do so, thereafter judgment, upon proper hearing and trial, may be taken against you for the relief demanded in the petition.
A copy of said petition can be obtained from the Hardy County Circuit Clerk’s Office.
• A hearing in this matter is scheduled before the Honorable H. Charles Carl, III in Hardy County, West Virginia, on the 21st day of May 2021 at 11:00 a.m.
Brian J. Vance, Attorney
Sherman Law Firm
Romney, WV 26757
ACCEPTING BIDS
Pendleton Community Bank in Marlinton is accepting bids for mulch removal and replacement. Deadline for bids to be sumitted is Thursday, May 13, 2021. Bids may be submitted via email to ldun brack@yourbank.com or by phone to Lauren Dunbrack at 304-358-3622 ext. 1309.
NOTICE
The proposed 2021-2022 Budget for Pocahontas County Schools will be available for inspection and review at the Board of Education Office beginning Friday, April 30, 2021, through Tuesday, May 11, 2021, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., excluding days school is not in session.
The budget will be presented for adoption to the Board at the regular meeting on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, beginning at 6 p.m. at the Pocahontas County Board of Education Office in Buckeye, West Virginia.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection has scheduled a public hearing on June 10, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to discuss the Draft Fiscal Year 2022 Intended Use Plan for the Clean Water State Revolving Fund Program (CWSRF). A part of the Intended Use Plan is the Fiscal Year 2022 Priority List.
The hearing will take place as a Zoom meeting, at login information below.
A copy of the draft Fiscal Year 2022 Intended Use Plan is available, and may be requested by calling, writing or sending an email request to the address below. The plan can also be viewed on DEP’s website.
Contact:
Katheryn Emery
WV Department of Environmental Protection
Division of Water & Waste Management
Clean Water State Revolving Fund
601 57th Street, SE
Charleston, WV 25304
304-926-0499 Ext. 43830
Katheryn.D.Emery@wv.gov
Zoom Meeting information:
us02web.zoom.us/j/82004349256?pwd=TlVSWXFsSzlFT3dQQ3FjV1NMYzFoZz09
Dial in number: 1-646-558-86561
Meeting ID: 820 0434 9256
Passcode: 711550
