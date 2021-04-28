NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS, DISTRIBUTEES & LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at 900C Tenth Avenue, Marlinton, WV 24954-1333. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission through the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at the address listed above within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later. If an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any person interested in filing claims against an estate must file them in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.

Settlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commissioner.

First Publication Date: Thursday, April 29, 2021

Claim Deadline Date: Monday, June 28, 2021

ESTATE NUMBER: 14239

ESTATE OF: RUTH MARY SIMMONS

ADMINISTRATRIX: Kathy Bostic

P. O. Box 100

Hillsboro, WV 24946

ESTATE NUMBER: 14247

ESTATE OF: ERIN LOUISE LASH

ADMINISTRATOR: Gregory Lash

74 Seneca Crest Drive

Buckeye, WV 24924-9170

ESTATE NUMBER: 14248

ESTATE OF: LEO WILLIAM MACE, JR.

ADMINISTRATRIX: Peggy Ann Mace

115 Little Italy Road

Cass, WV 24927-9091

Subscribed and sworn to before me on April 26, 2021.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

ORDER OF PUBLICATION IN THE FAMILY COURT OF POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA

IN RE: THE CHILDREN OF: Civil Action No. 21-FIG-01

MICHAEL W. SMITH

and KATHY SMITH, Petitioners

vs.

KASANDRA A. SMITH, Respondent

The object of this suit is to obtain Infant Guardianship.

To the Above Named Respondent: KASANDRA A. SMITH

It appearing by affidavit filed in this action that the address of NATURAL FATHER is unknown.

The Court orders the parties to appear on the 18th day of May, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the location of Family Court, 810 10th Avenue, Marlinton, WV, where a final hearing will be held on the Petition for Infant Guardianship, at which time you may appear to protect your interests.

A copy of said Petition can be obtained from the undersigned Clerk at her office.

Entered by the Clerk of said Court April 21, 2021.

Connie M. Carr

Circuit Clerk of Pocahontas County

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

HARDY COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA

IN RE: NAME CHANGE OF TJC TO TJB AND TJC TO TJB

Civil Action No.: 20-P-49 20-P-51

The object of this suit is to obtain a name change.

To James M. Campbell:

It appearing that the Biological Father is a resident of the State of West Virginia, it is hereby ordered that James M. Campbell, II serve upon Brian J. Vance, Petitioners’ attorney, whose address is 255 West Main Street, P.O. Box 1810, Romney, West Virginia 26757, an answer, including any related counterclaim or defense you may have to the complaint filed in this action on or before the 21st day of May 2021. If you fail to do so, thereafter judgment, upon proper hearing and trial, may be taken against you for the relief demanded in the petition.

A copy of said petition can be obtained from the Hardy County Circuit Clerk’s Office.

• A hearing in this matter is scheduled before the Honorable H. Charles Carl, III in Hardy County, West Virginia, on the 21st day of May 2021 at 11:00 a.m.

Brian J. Vance, Attorney

Sherman Law Firm

Romney, WV 26757

ACCEPTING BIDS

Pendleton Community Bank in Marlinton is accepting bids for mulch removal and replacement. Deadline for bids to be sumitted is Thursday, May 13, 2021. Bids may be submitted via email to ldun brack@yourbank.com or by phone to Lauren Dunbrack at 304-358-3622 ext. 1309.

NOTICE

The proposed 2021-2022 Budget for Pocahontas County Schools will be available for inspection and review at the Board of Education Office beginning Friday, April 30, 2021, through Tuesday, May 11, 2021, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., excluding days school is not in session.

The budget will be presented for adoption to the Board at the regular meeting on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, beginning at 6 p.m. at the Pocahontas County Board of Education Office in Buckeye, West Virginia.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection has scheduled a public hearing on June 10, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to discuss the Draft Fiscal Year 2022 Intended Use Plan for the Clean Water State Revolving Fund Program (CWSRF). A part of the Intended Use Plan is the Fiscal Year 2022 Priority List.

The hearing will take place as a Zoom meeting, at login information below.

A copy of the draft Fiscal Year 2022 Intended Use Plan is available, and may be requested by calling, writing or sending an email request to the address below. The plan can also be viewed on DEP’s website.

Contact:

Katheryn Emery

WV Department of Environmental Protection

Division of Water & Waste Management

Clean Water State Revolving Fund

601 57th Street, SE

Charleston, WV 25304

304-926-0499 Ext. 43830

Katheryn.D.Emery@wv.gov

Zoom Meeting information:

us02web.zoom.us/j/82004349256?pwd=TlVSWXFsSzlFT3dQQ3FjV1NMYzFoZz09

Dial in number: 1-646-558-86561

Meeting ID: 820 0434 9256

Passcode: 711550

