Brandon Nottingham

Staff Writer

The Lady Warriors had two games scheduled for last week – Tuesday at James Monroe and Thursday at Beckley against Wyoming East, but Wyo-ming East had to cancel due to lack of players that day.

The Lady Warriors took the lead early and locked out the James Monroe Mavericks for the whole game on Tuesday.

The Warriors had a 4-0 lead at the half, and added one more goal for a final score of 5 – 0.

The Lady Warriors had 36 shots on goal.

Scorers were forwards and midfielders, sophomore Kira Bircher with two goals, freshman Savannah McMillion with two goals, and sophomore Alexa Taylor with one goal. Assists on these goals were from sophomores Elizabeth Hefner and Sage McLaughlin, McMillion, and senior Catlyn Sparks.

Additional shots on goal were from sophomores McLaughlin, Elizabeth Hefner and Laila Calhoun, juniors Marlee McLaughlin, Brianna Hefner and Jose Faris, and Sparks.

Defenders and midfielders, junior Brianna Hefner and sophomores Emily Casto, Amelia Rose, Mc-Laughlin, Cloey Sharp, Taylor and Bircher, and Sparks cleared the ball out of the backfield 27 times and along with senior Briana Mills and Hefner made a total of 24 throw-ins.

James Monroe had only one shot on goal, and it was saved by freshman goalkeeper Sienna Bircher.

The Lady Warriors ended their regular-season with a record of five wins, two ties, and six losses before heading into sectional play Monday at Braxton County.