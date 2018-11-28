Snowshoe and Alterra Mountain Company announced this week that Patti Duncan has been selected as President and Chief Operating Officer of Snowshoe Mountain Resort. Duncan has been with the destination since 2000, serving most recently as Interim President since September 2018, and will move into the permanent position effective immediately.

Duncan has a vast background in the mountain resort industry with more than 18 years spent at Snowshoe in several capacities, including Vice President, and Director of Retail, Rental, Outdoor Adventure and Spa. Under her leadership, she has focused on new growth areas, resort-wide operational planning, and event integration.

“I’ve learned a lot over the last 18 years about Snowshoe and our tight-knit community,” Duncan said. “It’s the people of Snowshoe that make this community so special, and offer our guests sincere down-home hospitality that we value. I look forward to focusing on strategic planning and growth for Snowshoe while we continue to provide an excellent guest experience, inspire a healthy culture, and deliver outstanding financial results.”

Duncan replaces Frank DeBerry who remains with Alterra Mountain Company and in September was appointed President & COO of newly-acquired Crystal Mountain Resort in Washington.

Snowshoe opened for the 2018/2019 winter season on November 21.