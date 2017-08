The kids had a blast at this year’s Barksdale Basketball Camp held at Pocahontas County High School. The week-long camp is conducted by Coach Dave Barksdale and hosted by the Lady Warriors. Basketball players from grades four through eight learned the basic fundamentals of basketball and practiced lots of drills. Several went home with trophies for their efforts.

Back Row: Coach Dave Barksdale, Aliza Carr, Charity Warder, Sage McLaughlin, Laila Calhoun, Sierra Rodriguez, Alexa Taylor, Scott Garber and Coach Mike Kane. Middle Row: McKayla Ervine, Kyra Barb, Owen Barb, Connor Taylor, Makayla Vandevender, Michael Kane, Kynlee Wilfong, Kelsi Taylor, McKenzie Taylor, Emma Riffe and Sydney Puffenbarger. Front Row: Wyatt Hendrick, Wade Garber, Callie Propst, Gage Wilson, Adelyn Warner, Olivia Vandevender, Shayla Bennett, Rachel Burns, Mileya Bircher and Summer McCarty. B. Nottingham photo