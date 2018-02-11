The National Weather Service in Charleston West Virginia has issued a Flood Warning for small streams in Pocahontas County until 2 p.m. Monday, February 12.

Other areas affected: Randolph, Nicholas, Kanawha, Raleigh, Webster, Clay, Fayette and Boone counties.

Some locations that will experience flooding include: Summersville, Fayetteville, Richwood, Marlinton, Green Bank, Webster Springs, Cass Scenic Railroad, Oak Hill, Montgomery, Chesapeake, Ansted, Belle, Cedar Grove, East Bank, Glasgow, Smithers, Addison (Webster Springs), Gauley Bridge, Pratt and Camden-On-Gauley.

Instructions:

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Please report Severe Weather to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. You may also report severe weather by posting your report to the Charleston West Virginia National Weather Service Facebook Page, or by using the Twitter Hashtag, NWSRLX.