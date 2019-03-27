PARTICIPATING IN THE 4-H and FFA Ham, Bacon, Egg Sale, front row, l to r: R.T. Hill, Trenton Brock, Wade Taylor, Kaitlyn Moyers, Gary Warner, Adelyn Warner, Abigail McClure, Kelsi Taylor, Emma Riffe, Rachel Felton, Tessa Kiner, Talisa Arbogast, Jaryd Friel, Elizabeth Friel, Jessica Armstrong, Kirsten Friel. Second row: Allyson Alderman, Mya Workman, Kinley Taylor, Emily Casto, Charity Morrison, Maybelle Warner, Andrea Alderman. Third row: Tessa Jordan, David Jordan, Aliza Carr, Noah Barkley, Ben Davis, Kolton Alderman, Kolton Workman, Keaton Baldwin, Cody Kiner, Ethan Armstrong, Robert Jordan. Not pictured: Jacob Taylor and Andrew Via. Photos courtesy of Erwin Berry

Thirty-six Pocahontas County 4-H and FFA members showcased their many hours of hard work Saturday night as they exhibited and sold hams, bacons and eggs from their projects in 4-H and FFA. Thirty hams, 29 bacons and 14 dozen eggs were sold at the annual event held at Mitchell Chevrolet.

Grand Champion Ham: Keaton Baldwin with Jessica Stump of Snowshoe Mountain Resort who purchased the ham.

The Grand Champion Ham, which weighed 24.42 pounds, was exhibited by Keaton Baldwin. The ham was purchased by Snowshoe Mountain Resort for $683.76.

Reserve Champion Ham: Kinley Taylor with Robert Lee of Southern States, purchaser of the ham.

The Reserve Champion Ham, shown by Kinley Taylor, weighed 20.86 pounds and was sold to Southern States for $584.08.

Kolton Workman’s Grand Champion Bacon was purchased by Dairy Queen.

Kolton Workman exhibited the Grand Champion Bacon which weighed 8.90 pounds and was purchased by Dairy Queen for $578.50.

Reserve Champion Bacon: Emily Casto with Denise Campbell representing Atlantic Coast Pipeline who purchased the bacon.

The Reserve Champion Bacon, weighing 10.10 pounds, was exhibited by Emily Casto and sold for $499.95 to Atlantic Coast Pipeline.

Grand Champion Eggs: Kelsi Taylor with Jedson Liggett of Liggett’s Supply who purchased the eggs.

The Grand Champion Eggs, shown by Kelsi Taylor, sold for $275 to Liggett’s Supply.

Reserve Champion Eggs: Dairy Queen purchased the eggs shown and sold by Ben Davis.

The Reserve Champion Eggs shown by Ben Davis were purchased by Dairy Queen for $275.

In addition to the Grand and Reserve Champions, bidders attending the auction had a chance to buy 11 Prime hams, 13 Choice hams, four Good hams, 11 Prime bacons, 10 Choice bacons, six Good bacons, one dozen Grade AA eggs, nine dozen Grade A eggs, and dozen Grade B eggs shown by 4-H and FFA members.

Members selling these products included Allyson Alderman, Andrea Alderman, Kolton Alderman, Talisa Arbogast, Ethan Armstrong, Jessica Armstrong, Keaton Baldwin, Noah Barkley, Trenton Brock, Aliza Carr, Emily Casto, Ben Davis, Rachel Felton, Elizabeth Friel, Jaryd Friel, Kirsten Friel, R.T. Hill, David Jordan, Robert Jordan, Tessa Jordan, Cody Kiner, Tessa Kiner, Abigail McClure, Charity Morrison, Kaitlyn Moyers, Emma Riffe, Kelsi Taylor, Jacob Taylor, Kinley Taylor, Wade Taylor, Andrew Via, Adelyn Warner, Gary Warner, Maybelle Warner, Kolton Workman, Mya Workman. 

Support from businesses in and out of the county created a sale volume of $29,840.65.  

The following businesses and individuals supported the event: Southern States, Mitchell Chevrolet, Pendleton Community Bank, Harvest Equipment, J & A Trucking, Snowshoe Mountain, Resort, Murphy’s Body Shop, Paul Alderman, Robin Mutscheller, Interstate Hardwoods, Philip Propst, Dairy Queen, Murphy’s Used Autos, Liggett’s Supply, Atlantic Coast Pipeline, Appalachian Aggregates, Burns Service Center, Lantz Funeral Home, Donald McNeel, Wally Starks, Elkins Distributing Co., Burns Motor Freight, Gibson’s Feed and Grain, Mountaintop Logging, Farm Credit, Boyer Motel, Doss Law Office, Citizens Bank of West Viginia, J & L Trucking, Travis Taylor Contracting, Little Levels Lumber Co., Pocahontas Memorial Hospital, Glades Building Supply, Tonja Armstrong, and Paul Hill Farms. 

Generous donations totaling $1,350 from City National Bank, Gibson’s Feed and Grain, Mosesso Agency and First Citizens Bank will be divided equally among all participants. 

One final ham was auctioned off at the end of the sale for $1,250 to benefit the FFA Foundation. Funds will be used for scholarships.  It was purchased by Southern States. 

IGA donated paper bags for the sale.

The 4-H and FFA members greatly appreciate the support of the buyers, Auctioneer Ben Wilfong, Show Judge Howard Henderson and Mitchell Chevrolet all of whom helped to make the sale a success.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR