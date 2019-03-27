Thirty-six Pocahontas County 4-H and FFA members showcased their many hours of hard work Saturday night as they exhibited and sold hams, bacons and eggs from their projects in 4-H and FFA. Thirty hams, 29 bacons and 14 dozen eggs were sold at the annual event held at Mitchell Chevrolet.

The Grand Champion Ham, which weighed 24.42 pounds, was exhibited by Keaton Baldwin. The ham was purchased by Snowshoe Mountain Resort for $683.76.

The Reserve Champion Ham, shown by Kinley Taylor, weighed 20.86 pounds and was sold to Southern States for $584.08.

Kolton Workman exhibited the Grand Champion Bacon which weighed 8.90 pounds and was purchased by Dairy Queen for $578.50.

The Reserve Champion Bacon, weighing 10.10 pounds, was exhibited by Emily Casto and sold for $499.95 to Atlantic Coast Pipeline.

The Grand Champion Eggs, shown by Kelsi Taylor, sold for $275 to Liggett’s Supply.

The Reserve Champion Eggs shown by Ben Davis were purchased by Dairy Queen for $275.

In addition to the Grand and Reserve Champions, bidders attending the auction had a chance to buy 11 Prime hams, 13 Choice hams, four Good hams, 11 Prime bacons, 10 Choice bacons, six Good bacons, one dozen Grade AA eggs, nine dozen Grade A eggs, and dozen Grade B eggs shown by 4-H and FFA members.

Members selling these products included Allyson Alderman, Andrea Alderman, Kolton Alderman, Talisa Arbogast, Ethan Armstrong, Jessica Armstrong, Keaton Baldwin, Noah Barkley, Trenton Brock, Aliza Carr, Emily Casto, Ben Davis, Rachel Felton, Elizabeth Friel, Jaryd Friel, Kirsten Friel, R.T. Hill, David Jordan, Robert Jordan, Tessa Jordan, Cody Kiner, Tessa Kiner, Abigail McClure, Charity Morrison, Kaitlyn Moyers, Emma Riffe, Kelsi Taylor, Jacob Taylor, Kinley Taylor, Wade Taylor, Andrew Via, Adelyn Warner, Gary Warner, Maybelle Warner, Kolton Workman, Mya Workman.

Support from businesses in and out of the county created a sale volume of $29,840.65.

The following businesses and individuals supported the event: Southern States, Mitchell Chevrolet, Pendleton Community Bank, Harvest Equipment, J & A Trucking, Snowshoe Mountain, Resort, Murphy’s Body Shop, Paul Alderman, Robin Mutscheller, Interstate Hardwoods, Philip Propst, Dairy Queen, Murphy’s Used Autos, Liggett’s Supply, Atlantic Coast Pipeline, Appalachian Aggregates, Burns Service Center, Lantz Funeral Home, Donald McNeel, Wally Starks, Elkins Distributing Co., Burns Motor Freight, Gibson’s Feed and Grain, Mountaintop Logging, Farm Credit, Boyer Motel, Doss Law Office, Citizens Bank of West Viginia, J & L Trucking, Travis Taylor Contracting, Little Levels Lumber Co., Pocahontas Memorial Hospital, Glades Building Supply, Tonja Armstrong, and Paul Hill Farms.

Generous donations totaling $1,350 from City National Bank, Gibson’s Feed and Grain, Mosesso Agency and First Citizens Bank will be divided equally among all participants.

One final ham was auctioned off at the end of the sale for $1,250 to benefit the FFA Foundation. Funds will be used for scholarships. It was purchased by Southern States.

IGA donated paper bags for the sale.

The 4-H and FFA members greatly appreciate the support of the buyers, Auctioneer Ben Wilfong, Show Judge Howard Henderson and Mitchell Chevrolet all of whom helped to make the sale a success.