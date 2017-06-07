This photograph, taken by Norman Price in 1894, shows an unidentified man and two young boys seated on the stairway inside the newly constructed Pocahontas County Courthouse in Marlinton. Pocahontas Co. Historical Society Collection, ID: PHS003605

