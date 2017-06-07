Arla Ralston

Contributing Writer

The Pocahontas County Opera House will host its second annual Season Preview Party Friday, June 16, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The Preview Party is a chance for folks from the community to get the first look at what exciting events the Opera House has in store for its 2017-2018 season.

“We’re very excited about the upcoming season,” Operations Manager Brynn Kusic said. “We’ve got plenty of local favorites as well as some adventuresome choices that you don’t usually see in a town the size of Marlinton. The key is that it is all high-quality, family entertainment.”

Selected video clips of the performers for the upcoming season will be shown at the event and season tickets will go on sale. There will be food and drink, a silent auction and drawings for prizes donated by local businesses.

“We tried this last year and it was so much fun we decided to make it an annual event,” Kusic said. “We’ll be officially launching our new season. Plus, it’s a chance to celebrate another successful year at the Opera House and say thank you to all our volunteers and patrons who keep us going.”

For more information please call 304-799-6645.