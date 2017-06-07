Naomi Leta Ryder, age 77, of Frost, passed away Friday, June 2, 2017, at her home.

Born April 9, 1940, at Frost, she was a daughter of the late Hurbert and Verna Fertig Grimes.

Naomi was a member of the New Hope Church of the Brethren. She was a dietitian for Pocahontas Center in Marlinton.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by seven brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Daniel Charles Ryder, Sr.; two sons, Daniel Charles Ryder, Jr., of Blandburg, Pennsylvania, and Hubert Theodore Ryder, and wife, Penny, of Frost; three grandchildren, Chelsea Ryder, Zachary Ryder and Marylou Ryder; two great-grandchildren, Ivory Lynn Ryder and Aleck Benjamin Ryder; and a brother, Gary Grimes, of Covington, Virginia.

A graveside service was held June 3 at the Ryder Cemetery with Pastor David Rittenhouse officiating.

Online condolences may be made at http://www.lantzfuneralhome.com