The month of June is a busy time for the libraries in Pocahontas County. We have a variety of activities coming-up for children and adults.

Below are descriptions of some of these activities:

Our children’s summer reading program is about to begin. This year’s theme is, Build a Better World. The program materials are designed by the Collaborative Summer Library Program, which is a national curriculum that provides artwork and programming ideas for a consortium of libraries across the U.S. The way individual libraries implement the program varies, but there are commonalities between our program and those across the country.

The county-wide program will incorporate hands-on activities, focusing on building and creating with stories and reading incentives to keep kids’ brains active in the summer months. The McClintic and Hillsboro Library program will take place daily during the week of June 12.

The Durbin, Green Bank and Linwood programs will take place once a week for six weeks beginning the week of June 19. The end of the program will feature a party with magician Joey Stepp performing.

Stop by or call the library nearest you to register or for more information.

Also in June, in conjunction with the Pearl S. Buck Birthplace Foundation, the library is organizing a community read and book- discussion of The Good Earth in honor of Pearl S. Buck’s 125th birthday. The discussion is scheduled for Thursday, June 22, at 6 p.m. at the Hillsboro Library. We are excited to have David Corcoran, who was the first full-time executive director of the Pearl S. Buck Birthplace Foundation, lead the discussion. The libraries have multiple copies of the book to loan. If anyone needs a copy to read before the event, stop in and see us.

Pocahontas County Parks and Recreation also offers numerous activities at the libraries.

June events include making fuzzy bookworms at the Green Bank and Linwood Libraries; making paper flowers and tie-dyed cards at the Durbin Library; and a planting party and teddy bear party under the pavilion at the Linwood Library. Keep an eye on the community calendar for the dates of these activities.

Other activities include a Rise and Shine Yoga class on Wednesday mornings at the Linwood Library and the Pocahontas County Farmer’s Market on Fridays at the Linwood Pavilion. A knit and crochet group meets at the Green Bank Library on the first and third Tuesdays and music lessons are offered on Thursdays at the McClintic Library. And, I hope you made it to the Book, Bake and BBQ event at the Hillsboro Library last weekend.

That is all for now, hope to see you out and about at one of our libraries sometime soon.