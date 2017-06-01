Wanderlust Snowshoe June 9 –11

Transformation begins here

At Wanderlust, our mission is to help you find your true north.

True north is not a final destination: it’s a path, a journey, a yearning to explore and connect to your life’s purpose.

We bring together a remarkable group of yoga and meditation instructors, musical performers, speakers, artists and chefs for a transformational retreat at the picturesque Snowshoe Mountain Resort.

Choose your own adventure with multi-level yoga and meditation sessions, mouthwatering organic foods, heart-pumping music, inspiring lectures and workshops, and boundary-pushing outdoor activities. Find your true north.

Visit snowshoemtn.com for more information.

Grand National Cross Country Series

June 24 and 25

Thunder on the Mountain!

America’s premier off-road racing series returns to Snowshoe Mountain Resort, Saturday and Sunday, June 24 and 25.

This is the toughest, most spectacular and unique race of the entire GNCC tour.

Get ready for two full days of ATV and bike races all across the Mountain.