The Monongahela National Forest invites you to celebrate with Cranberry Mountain Nature Center during its 50th year.

There’ll be a lot going on Saturday, June 17, at the Highland Scenic Highway Drive Day and Classic Car Show, in and around the Nature Center.

Visitors are encouraged to pick up a copy of the Highland Scenic Highway Audio Tour CD and enjoy a guided journey through this iconic landscape, traveling Rts. 39 and 150.

The CD is available at the Nature Center, the Marlinton and Gauley Ranger District offices, Richwood Chamber of Commerce and Oakford Diner, and at the Pocahontas County Convention and Visitors Bureau in Marlinton.

The Classic Car Show begins at noon, and lasts until 2 p.m. Cars must be in place by 11:45 a.m.

If you have a classic car, you are welcome to cruise in and be a part of the show.

The hills will come alive at 1 p.m. with the music of The Black Mountain Bluegrass Boys.

Enjoy the view of majestic Cranberry Mountain and hear the summer sounds of mountain heritage music.

Bring a picnic lunch and a lawn chair and sit under a shade tree.

Rounding out the day will be a guided hike to the Mill Point Federal Prison site.

The events of the day are free and open to the public.

Native Orchids Tour

The learning continues Saturday, July 1, with guest speaker Charles Garratt’s photos and presentation about native orchids. Following the tutorial, Garratt will lead an excursion into the Cranberry Glades to search for orchids. This excursion may move into other local areas, weather permitting.

Bring a lunch, notepad and camera.

Be prepared for rain and to be out all day.