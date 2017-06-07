Thursday, June 8, 1967

Pioneer Days

Pioneer Days will be celebrated in Pocahontas County July 14, 15, and 16 with such special activities as a muzzleloading rifle shooting contest, horse drawn equipment parade, yoke of oxen, art show and contest, special sales by local merchants, fiddlers contest, special music, square dance lessons for beginners, craft displays, etc. Sponsored by the Historical Society and assisted by an all County Committee…

Elections

Durbin elected Hayes Marshall, Mayor, Jo Anne Kane, Recorder, Roscoe Boothe, Ray Robertson, Boyd Wright, Harlan Tallman, Frank Collins, Councilmen.

Hillsboro elected Graham LaRue, Mayor, Preston White, Recorder, T. B. Feagans, J. K. Rock, Archie Walker, Daniel Hollands-worth, Anthony Hall, Councilmen.

There was only one ticket in Marlinton and Cass.

Eagle Scout

Troop 112, Boy Scouts of America, of Green Bank, held its first Eagle Court of Honor May 18, 1967, at the Arbovale Community Center…

Scouting’s highest rank was presented to Larry Wooddell, of Green Bank. Larry is the first scout in the troop to attain this award since the troop was organized in 1961. One requirement for the Eagle Rank is to pass the requirements for 21 merit badges, some of his own choosing, the rest being set by the National Council, Boy Scouts of America. Community service and troop service are also requirements for the Eagle Rank…

Three Teachers Retire

Mrs. Leeta Killingsworth, home economics teacher at Marlinton High School, retired at the end of this school year after 40 years of teaching. The daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Lee Beard, she was born at Hillsboro and attended Hillsboro schools, going on to Marshall University… In 1927 she taught in Pineville for one semester, came to Renick for one year, to Marlinton for five years, on to Green Bank for 12 years, and then returned to Marlinton for the past 22 years…

Miss Glenna Gibson retired this year as teacher of the first grade in Marlinton Graded School after 38 years in the schools of Pocahontas County. Miss Gibson was born near Frost, the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Sherman Gibson, and went to school at Frost and Marlinton High School. She received her teachers training at West Virginia Technology, Concord College and Davis and Elkins College… She taught two years at the Moore School on Knapps Creek; two years at Frost; two years at Bethel; six years at Oak Grove; three years at Wesley Chapel; nine years at Cass and 14 years at Marlinton.

Mrs. Maud Bumgardner also retired from teaching at the end of this school year. She taught the fifth grade in Marlinton Graded School. She graduated from Davis and Elkins College and also attended Concord College…She taught 38 years – five in Fayette County, with 33 in Pocahontas County at Clover Lick, Woodrow, Buckeye and Campbelltown, the last 14 being in Marlinton.

Bear Haven

The Department of Natural Resources has set aside about 100,000 acres where bears will be protected in Pocahontas, Nicholas and Webster counties.

Natural Resources Director T. R. Samsell said, “We are concerned about the possible decline of the black bear population, and this action is a safety measure to assure a continued bear population in the state.”

Last year, only 17 bears were legally taken by hunters as compared to 83 the year before.

The restricted area will be almost wholly on the Monongahela National Forest in the three-county area. The area is commonly known as the back country of the Williams and Cranberry Rivers which presently has a substantial bear population.

Strawberry Princess

Miss Martha Edgar was a princess at the Strawberry Festival last week in Buckhannon. She was escorted to the Ball by Lee McLaughlin, of Hillsboro. An attraction at the Festival was the Cass Train.

Patent

Hazel B. Fowler, of Hillsboro, was granted a patent No. 3321169 on May 29, 1967, on a truck wheel handling device, designed to handle the dual wheel and hub assembly in removal from or application to the truck axle.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Woodrow Ray, of Marlinton, a daughter, named Nellie Nolene.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. David Shaw, of Marlinton, a daughter named Teresa Lynn.

DEATHS

Harry Coe Clutter, 86, of Lobelia; burial in the Emmanuel Methodist Church cemetery.

Frank Young, 79, of Edray; eldest son of the late John A. and Allie Moore Young. Burial in the Edray Cemetery.

Ernest Bernard VanReenen, 81, of Marlinton; a son of the late George and Ora VanReenen. Burial in the Cochran Cemetery near Marlinton.

Mrs. Lizzie Naomi Gum, 93, the last survivor of the family of the late W. Clark and Margaret Arbogast Dilley, of Dunmore. Burial in the Dunmore Cemetery.

Ray Mundell, 45, formerly of Mill Creek; a son of the late George H. and Iris Pingley Mundell. Burial in the Brick Church Cemetery at Huttonsville. Loving and kind in all his ways. Upright and just to the end of his days. Sincere and true in heart and mind. Beautiful memories he left behind.

Mrs. Lucy Pleasant Judy, 81, of Middletown, Virginia. Born on Elk, a daughter of the late William S. and Sarah Susan White Hannah.

George Preston Hill, 88, of Hillsboro; a son of the late Peter and Margaret Whiting Hill. A retired farmer and lifelong resident of Hillsboro. Burial in the Oak Grove Cemetery.

Stanley J. Rexrode, 83, of Marlinton; born at Newhampden (Blue Grass), Virginia, a son of the late E. K. and Martha A. Rexrode. Burial in Mountain View Cemetery.