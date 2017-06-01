Registration is now underway for the 2017 Eight Rivers Quilting Party, which will be held at McClintic Library in Marlinton August 3, 4 and 5.

The workshop schedule is as follows:

Thursday – Tweet! Tweet! Said the Birdie, taught by Linda Adams and Sherry Hudson

Friday – Quilt-As-You-Go Jacket, taught by Sandy Irvine

Saturday – Cinnamon Bun, taught by Michelle Hill

Registration forms are available at all county libraries and at Deb Ann’s Fabrics in Hillsboro, and must be received by July 15. Refunds will be made until July 25, 2017, if you must cancel. A waiting list will be compiled if needed.

Space is limited, and registrations will be taken on a first come, first served basis.

For more information call 304-799-6122 or email carye65@gmail.com