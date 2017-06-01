Full Moon Hike – June 9



Cass Scenic Railroad State Park has monthly Full Moon Hikes scheduled for the summer months.

The first will be held Friday, June 9, beginning at 9 p.m.

There is no charge, but the hike is limited to 30 participants.

Hikers are asked to meet at the Visitor’s Center prior to the 9 p.m. start time.

Preregistration is required.

Registrations will be confirmed by hike leader.

The hike will cover about three miles on the Greenbrier River Trail. The Trail is crushed gravel with minimal grade change.

Hikers should dress for the weather, and wear boots or closed-toed footwear, socks. Layered outerwear is recommended as the nights can be rather cool this time of year.

It is recommended, that you bring water and or a snack.

Photography is permitted, but flash photography is not allowed, as hikers will need to retain their night vision.

Flashlights and headlights are prohibited, as shining a bright flashlight will diminish your night vision for up to 30 minutes, limiting your view of the night sky and wildlife. You can bring a flashlight for the “just in case,” but refrain from shining – we’ll let the moon and stars do that!

Participants should believe they can complete three miles. You can do it! The Full Moon Hike group will remain together for the duration of the walk/hike. Safety first.

Children must be with a parent or guardian at all times.

Well-behaved dogs are allowed. Dogs will rely on their human to keep them on leash and under control.

To register call Monica Fleming at 304-456-4300.