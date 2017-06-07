Autasue Grimes Hefner, age 95, of North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, died Monday, May 29, 2017, at her home.

Born July 29, 1921, at Frost, she was a daughter of the late Anderson A. and Etta Shinaberry Grimes.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Charles F. Hefner; three brothers; and six sisters.

She is survived by many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Funeral service will be private.

