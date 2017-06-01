Allegheny Echoes Summer Workshops present a study and celebration of West Virginia and Appalachian culture and heritage. It is an opportunity for students to join accomplished, honored performers in the mountains for a week of instruction and fun in beautiful Pocahontas County.

In addition to learning in an intimate workshop setting, students will be invited to participate in exciting outdoor activities in the heart of the mountains that provided inspiration for some of the greatest work of West Virginia musicians and writers. Participants will be exposed to a type of interactive, collaborative instruction that is fresh and unique, yet preserves the honesty and emotional legacy of the culture.

Allegheny Echoes is the concept of a group of West Virginia musicians, writers and artists who wish to promote, support, preserve, and teach their art in a traditional way in a traditional setting. Their goal is to provide an accurate representation of West Virginia art that is not packaged and altered to appeal to a specific market. There is a strong emphasis placed on West Virginia style with an acknowledgement of the encompassing Appalachian culture. The Summer Workshops offer a chance for students of all ages and abilities to come together to learn, appreciate, and enjoy our West Virginia ways.

Events for the week include:

Sunday evening’s welcome reception, following all-day registration and orientation, is a good time to get acquainted and jam far into the night.

Monday night – Monster Jam.

Tuesday night –Rousing square dance with music provided by staff and instructors.

Wednesday’s schedule includes a reading by our Creative Writing Master, followed by the annual Wild Meat square dance, Roast and Bonfire, conducted by Allegheny Echoes’ top-notch musical cooking staff.

The highlights of the week for students and instructors alike are the Summer Workshop Concerts, free and open to the public (donations accepted), held Thursday and Friday evenings at the Pocahontas County Opera House.

Thursday night – Student Concert

Friday night – Staff Concert provides an unparalleled chance to hear some of West Virginia’s finest turn it loose in an unforgettable performance. Of course, each night features our signature Allegheny Echoes jam sessions that usually continue into the wee hours.

For more information visit alleghenyechoes.com